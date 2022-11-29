Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Ryan Reynolds' Interaction With A Miss Minutes Twitter Account

As surprising as it is that the wisecracking and infamously foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with Kevin Feige himself officially confirming that "Deadpool" will be the MCU's only R-Rated property – perhaps the most surprising part about the buildup to "Deadpool 3" was the announcement that Hugh Jackman would be joining the project and reprising his role as Wolverine.

Following this unprecedented announcement, fans online could hardly contain their excitement at the possibility of seeing Deadpool and Wolverine team up on the big screen, with plenty of fans theorizing about all of the ways that this unlikely partnership could pan out.

We currently still know very little about how Wolverine will find his way into the MCU (outside of a simple disclaimer from Reynolds and Jackman explaining that the film takes place before "Logan"). However, some fans on Twitter think we may have just gotten a hint about Wolverine's origins through a recent tweet from Ryan Reynolds himself — in which he interacted with a fan account for "Loki's" Miss Minutes.