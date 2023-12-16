Yellowstone: Ian Bohen's Favorite Thing About Playing Ryan Gives Big Cowboy Energy

The hype train is at full steam as we head into the final run of "Yellowstone" episodes in Season 5, Part 2. While the Duttons have always been the central face of the popular Paramount Network series, the show's large cast of side characters has become increasingly prevalent throughout the unfolding story.

For instance, Ryan (Ian Bohen) was once a simple ranch hand with a few lines here and there. By Season 5, however, he was a big enough character in his own right to have his own love story. Despite pining for that plotline, Bohen didn't name it as his favorite thing about working on "Yellowstone." "Having the landscape to play in," he told Swagger Magazine when asked about the best part of the show for him. "You know, we have these sets that are built inside sometimes, or stages that actors get to play on. When you're set, your playground is the mountains of Montana, and you get the animals and the livestock to interact with."

The "Yellowstone" actor also expressed joy in being able to do things like roping and working on the ranch while filming the show. "That's been my most favorite because it's very unique," Bohen explained.