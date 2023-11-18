This Yellowstone Star Filmed Multiple Episodes - But Never Met Kevin Costner

Despite being largely maligned by critics for its rocky first season, "Yellowstone" has since gone on to become a show beloved by both fans and critics. Of course, one of the show's biggest strengths is its sprawling ensemble cast, and the number of key characters in Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series has only grown over the course of the show's five seasons.

Case in point: even a side character like ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen) gets his own love interest in Season 5 of "Yellowstone." Abby is played by real-life country singer Lainey Wilson. As it turns out, the character has a lot in common with the star who plays her, as both Abby and Wilson are musicians and performers. However, during her time on the hit series, Wilson revealed that she was never lucky enough to come into direct contact with the show's main star, Kevin Costner.

"Oh, Lord, I don't even know, to be honest," she told Fox News about the remainder of Season 5. "I hadn't [met] Kevin Costner even on the set, but I've heard that he's just an incredible dude, so I don't know." There has been fierce speculation on whether Costner will return to "Yellowstone" for Season 5, Part 2, which is why Wilson was asked about the actor despite never meeting him.