This Yellowstone Star Filmed Multiple Episodes - But Never Met Kevin Costner
Despite being largely maligned by critics for its rocky first season, "Yellowstone" has since gone on to become a show beloved by both fans and critics. Of course, one of the show's biggest strengths is its sprawling ensemble cast, and the number of key characters in Taylor Sheridan's neo-western series has only grown over the course of the show's five seasons.
Case in point: even a side character like ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen) gets his own love interest in Season 5 of "Yellowstone." Abby is played by real-life country singer Lainey Wilson. As it turns out, the character has a lot in common with the star who plays her, as both Abby and Wilson are musicians and performers. However, during her time on the hit series, Wilson revealed that she was never lucky enough to come into direct contact with the show's main star, Kevin Costner.
"Oh, Lord, I don't even know, to be honest," she told Fox News about the remainder of Season 5. "I hadn't [met] Kevin Costner even on the set, but I've heard that he's just an incredible dude, so I don't know." There has been fierce speculation on whether Costner will return to "Yellowstone" for Season 5, Part 2, which is why Wilson was asked about the actor despite never meeting him.
Lainey Wilson hopes that Abby will return in Yellowstone
The reason why Lainey Wilson hasn't met Kevin Costner on the set of "Yellowstone" will ultimately make sense to most fans of the show. After all, Abby and John Dutton haven't shared any scenes, even by proxy, on the series. Furthermore, given Costner's reduced number of days onset, there would be few chances for the two to cross paths behind the scenes.
As for whether we'll see more of Abby in Season 5, Part 2 of "Yellowstone" and beyond, Wilson remained hopeful and expressed her admiration for the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. "When it comes to how it's going end, I don't know," she admitted. "I need to call Taylor Sheridan. Fingers crossed that before it does end, hopefully, I get to be back on the show again. I mean, the good news is they haven't took me to the train station yet."
Despite not knowing how Sheridan will wrap up John's time on the show, Wilson remains optimistic that it will all work out in the end. "I have a good feeling that Taylor Sheridan is such an incredible writer and storyteller that no matter which way it goes, he's going to do it justice," she said.