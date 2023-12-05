HBO's The Last Of Us Season 2 May Feature 'Lost' Scenes From The Video Game

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Last of Us Part II."

Beloved by both fans and critics alike, HBO's "The Last of Us" was a smashing success that invited plenty of new fans into the horror of the hit Naughty Dog franchise while also staying fairly faithful to the video game that it's based on. However, as fans who have played the sequel will well know, things are going to look a lot different when Season 2 of the series comes along.

This is because of a shocking plot twist that changes the trajectory of Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel's (Pedro Pascal) story in "The Last of Us: Part 2." Still, it looks like HBO may have plans for that eventuality. Neil Druckmann, the co-creator of the original game and co-showrunner of the HBO series, told Entertainment Weekly that at least one of the cut or lost scenes from the game could end up in Season 2 of the acclaimed series.

"As a tease, I will say there is at least one element from a cut level that is planned [for] the show," Druckmann said. "I say that with the caveat that we haven't started filming the show yet, and all things are subject to change based on what we ultimately feel will be best for the show." The conversation came in reference to the upgraded version of "The Last of Us Part 2" that is set to release on PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.