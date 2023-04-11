Pedro Pascal Hints At Joel's Fate In The Last Of Us Season 2

Video game adaptations can be tricky, if past precedent means anything — but recently, the industry did right by an enormously popular video game franchised and crafted a near-perfect adaptation that wowed audiences across the world. With pitch-perfect casting, a clear love for the source material, and a gripping story, it's obvious why this video game adaptation succeeded where so many others didn't.

No, we're not talking about "Super Mario Bros." We're talking about "The Last of Us."

The first season of HBO's latest hit stayed pretty faithful to the original game, so it stands to reason that Season 2 would follow the sequel, "The Last of Us Part II." That said, as this Esquire profile of star Pedro Pascal correctly notes, there's a very big thing that happens to his character Joel at the beginning of that game. For his part, Pascal will only say as much as he's allowed. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," he told interviewer Dave Holmes. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer."