HBO's The Last Of Us Season 2 Filming Start Date Is Sooner Than You Likely Think

The timeline for production on "The Last of Us" Season 2 has, like many other shows, been stymied by Hollywood's hot labor summer. While writing began on the new batch of episodes in April, with the full season mapped out, co-creator and writer Craig Mazin had only the premiere episode fully scripted. As he told Entertainment Weekly, he submitted that script on the night before the WGA strike began and all writing work in Hollywood was put on hold.

Of course, neither Mazin nor co-creator Neil Druckmann was able to continue writing while the strike continued. But even without being able to write, Mazin almost certainly had time to let ideas for Season 2 keep brewing. Since the WGA strike ended in late September, the bulk of the new episodes will have been written in October and beyond. The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, which began in July, is now also at a close, allowing the production to fully resume.

Season 1 of "The Last of Us" ends with a shocking betrayal — shocking, at least, for anyone who hasn't played the video game the series is based on. After a rampage through the Firefly hospital that he and Ellie spent the whole season trying to reach, Joel lies about what took place there. That brings the story to the end of the first game. If things continue to unfold in Season 2 as they do in the game's sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," that spells a world of pain for our two leads.