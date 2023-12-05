Disney's Bob Iger Has A Theory On Why The Marvels Bombed - And It Makes No Sense

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is straight up not having a good time. While the series was soaring high with the release of the billion-dollar grossing "Avengers: Endgame," the franchise's clout began to dip after the COVID-19 pandemic. With an emphasis on quantity, Marvel Studios sent a number of television shows over to Disney+ with mostly mixed results. On the cinematic front, Marvel continued to diversify, debuting films like "Eternals" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to box office indifference. In mid-November 2023, Marvel Studios saw its biggest dud to date: Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels."

A follow-up to 2019's billion-dollar juggernaut "Captain Marvel," the sequel debuted to $46 million domestically and has, as of this writing, grossed just shy of $80 million. Worldwide, it boasts an extremely disappointing $187 million haul, making it a bomb against its $220 million budget. For the once prosperous Marvel Studios, the film's poor box office receipts and mixed fan reception — it has a less-than-stellar B CinemaScore from fans — should be a wake-up call.

While speaking with journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the Dealbook Summit in New York (via NBC News), Disney CEO Bob Iger offered up an interesting reason as to why the picture bombed. "Quality needs attention. ... It doesn't happen by accident. Quantity, in our case, diluted quality," Iger said, implying the film didn't receive the oversight it needed. The boss continued by explicitly blaming how the film was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. "There wasn't as much supervision on the set ... where we have executives there really looking over what's being done," Iger noted.

Dig a bit deeper into Iger's reasoning and you'll realize it falls apart like a house of cards.