The Marvels Director Responds To 'Woke' Backlash: 'I Choose The Side Of The Light'

The relative box-office failure of "The Marvels," directed by Nia DaCosta, has given ammunition to the most toxic corners of the MCU fandom, but the director isn't letting the negativity drag her down. DaCosta is the first Black woman to helm an MCU film, and "The Marvels" features a diverse cast of all-female leads: Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Zawe Ashton as the villain Dar-Benn. In the wake of its disappointing opening weekend, reactionary subsets of the MCU fandom have gloated, calling the movie "woke" and attributing its poor performance to the diversity both on-screen and behind the camera.

DaCosta responded to the generally right-wing backlash, telling Variety that she's been a "big ol' fan of nerdy s*** for a long time" and has learned to embrace the positive elements of that culture. "There are pockets where you go because you're like, 'I'm a super fan,'" she said. "I want to exist in the space of just adoration, which includes civilized critique. Then there are the pockets that are really virulent and violent and racist and sexist and homophobic and all those awful things. And I choose the side of the light. That's the part of fandom I'm most attracted to."

While "The Marvels" opened poorly by MCU standards, Deadline notes that it still managed to be the best opening for a movie by a Black female director, a fact that rebuffs the "woke" backlash it has faced.