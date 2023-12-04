Bloopers That Make Us Love Ryan Gosling Even More
Ryan Gosling has been in show business for a lot longer than you may think. He got his start as an actor when he was still a child, with his first big break coming when he was part of the cast of the variety show "The Mickey Mouse Club" on the Disney Channel. He held this role for two years between 1993 and 1995. As an adult, he transformed into a reliable and charismatic leading man who is often associated with romantic comedies and dramas but has also dabbled in a wide range of other genres over the last decade.
Whether you know him from his starring role as Ken in "Barbie" opposite Margot Robbie or his highly acclaimed role in "Blade Runner 2049," Gosling has been a regular on movie screens since his breakthrough roles in "The Believer" and "The Notebook." Regardless of a movie's overall quality, though, you can all but guarantee the actor will put in a stellar performance.
That doesn't mean that he is always serious on set or that he is infallible when it comes to shooting a movie. Like any other actor, Gosling is more than capable of having fun and making mistakes, but as these bloopers can attest, he does so in a way that just makes everyone love him so much more.
The Nice Guys: Forgetting his line
"The Nice Guys" is a 2016 action comedy that features Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling in the two lead roles as a tough-as-nails enforcer and curious private investigator, respectively. Set in the late 1970s in Los Angeles, the two find themselves reluctantly working together to try and find a porn actor known as Misty Mountains (Murielle Telio), which leads them to the mysterious Amelia (Margaret Qualley) as they become embroiled in a case that seemingly sees everyone involved meeting an untimely end. Despite failing to become a financial success, "The Nice Guys" found plenty of praise from critics and is among Crowe's best movies in recent times.
In this blooper, Gosling is acting in a scene alongside Angourie Rice, who plays his young daughter Holly March, as he commits one of the most obvious mistakes in an outtake by forgetting his lines while trying to be serious with her. The moment wasn't particularly pivotal to the movie, but it helps demonstrate the sense of fun the cast had while making the film, as everyone had a lighthearted chuckle at the fact that Gosling had to stop the action. It seems like the actor had a great time working alongside Rice, who he called "incredible" in an interview with Collider while also praising her adult-like approach and professionalism.
Gangster Squad: Teasing Emma Stone on set
"Gangster Squad" is a 2013 film that was directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Will Beall, who has since worked on the screenplays for "Aquaman" and "Justice League." The thriller follows a group of LAPD officers in the late 1940s who are targeting a criminal kingpin known as Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn). The group — made up of Sergeant John O'Mara (Josh Brolin), Sergeant Jerry Wooters (Ryan Gosling), and Chief Bill Parker (Nick Nolte) — derives its Gangster Squad name from its mission. Meanwhile, Emma Stone portrays Grace Faraday, an initial ally to Cohen who falls in love with Wooters.
"Gangster Squad" was not the first time Stone and Gosling worked together on a film. The pair have been frequent collaborators and starred opposite each other in three different films, including "La La Land" in 2016 and "Crazy, Stupid, Love" in 2011. In fact, the seven-year gap since the release of "La La Land" is the longest the pair have gone without being part of the same cast since they met in 2011.
This might explain why Gosling feels that he is able to tease her on set in this blooper. While filming in a car, they have to stop the scene when Gosling declares that Stone is not ready yet. However, it's clear that he is only joking and the two quickly share a laugh that demonstrates how comfortable they are with each other.
Barbie: Improvising on set
One of the biggest hits of 2023, "Barbie" is a Greta Gerwig-led film that stars Margot Robbie in the titular role as the famous doll brought to life while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. A runaway box office and critical success, the film has grossed more than a billion dollars and already has fans wondering whether a sequel is on the way. Part of the reason for the popularity of "Barbie" is Gosling's performance as the dim-witted and occasionally antagonistic Ken, with several standout performances such as his rendition of "I'm Just Ken."
From interviews with the cast and crew, as well as some behind-the-scenes features, it appears as if Gosling and many of the other actors were given the liberty to try out different lines and bring their own take to the characters they portray. This led to some hilarious results, such as when Barbie visits Ken at his mojo dojo casa house after he sets up a new patriarchy in Barbieland. Thankful that Barbie has finally agreed to spend time with him, Gosling's Ken excuses himself before shouting out, "Sublime!"
According to Robbie, this was an unscripted moment. She told Entertainment Tonight: "That wasn't in the script and to this day, that makes me laugh." Gosling didn't just stick with that line, though, and this blooper shows some of his other improvised lines that are just as funny.
SNL: Gosling can't stop laughing
For many people, "Saturday Night Live" is a comforting weekend staple. The comedy sketch show has been on the air since the 1970s and has largely followed a similar format throughout that time. A large cast of permanent performers participates in sketches, while a different celebrity takes on hosting duties each week while starring in many of the skits. These celebrities can include everyone from music stars and comedians to famous actors, so it isn't all that surprising that Ryan Gosling has taken up hosting duties during his career. In fact, the actor has hosted "SNL" twice, the first time in December 2015 and the second in September 2017.
In his first appearance on the show, Gosling is in a recurring sketch that sees various characters who claim to have been abducted by aliens discussing their experiences with military officials. He appears alongside both Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong in the sketch and spends most of the time breaking character and visibly laughing throughout the entire length of the scene. He does manage to get through his lines, though, even if it is something of a struggle at times.
The Chase for Carrera: Messing up his line
While the vast majority of his bloopers come from television appearances and movie roles, some of Ryan Gosling's best outtakes actually come from a short film that acts as a commercial for TAG Heuer's classic watch brand known as the Carrera. Called "The Chase for Carrera," it was produced to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the watch brand in a stylish and outlandish way. Gosling features as the main character in the commercial, as he tries to evade a prop master who wants the actor to return his Carrera watch so that he can keep the timepiece for himself because it looks so stylish.
This specific blooper from the commercial, which appears in a behind-the-scenes making-of video, sees Gosling discussing the footage with director David Leitch. The filmmaker not only directs the commercial but also appears as himself in the film. During this moment, Gosling is supposed to discuss the fact that Leitch has joined the project but struggles to say the name of TAG Heuer while acknowledging the brand is pretty particular about the name being pronounced correctly. The two share a quick laugh when they both realize the mistake, with the actor even telling the director not to get the name wrong like he just has before they decide to reset and try again.
Blade Runner 2049: Getting punched by Harrison Ford
Ryan Gosling landed what would be many actors' dream job when he was cast in "Blade Runner 2049" opposite movie legend Harrison Ford. The 2017 film is a sequel to the 1982 cult classic sci-fi movie directed by Ridley Scott. Set decades after the first film, the movie follows Gosling's Officer K, a new-model replicant who acts as a blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department. When he discovers proof that replicants can biologically reproduce, he sets off a chain of events that could lead to war between humans and replicants, prompting him to find Rick Deckard (Ford).
While there are not many bloopers from the movie available, there is one mistake that became a headline in 2017 when Harrison Ford revealed he had accidentally punched his co-star during a fight scene. In the blooper, you can see Ford making contact with Gosling as he swings his fist towards him and instantly looks worried and panicked for his fellow actor.
"Ryan Gosling's face was where it should not have been," Ford said to GQ. "His job was to be out of the range of the punch. My job was also to make sure that I pulled the punch. But we were moving, and the camera was moving, so I had to be aware of the angle to the camera to make the punch look good."
Lars and the Real Girl: Laughing with Emily Mortimer
Hitting cinema screens in 2007, "Lars and the Real Girl" is a dramedy that stars Ryan Gosling opposite Emily Mortimer, with the likes of Paul Schneider and Kelli Garner rounding out the cast. Gosling portrays the shy and socially awkward Lars, who has struggled to develop relationships and make friends his entire life. With his family constantly worrying about him, he tells his brother and sister-in-law, played by Schneider and Mortimer respectively, that he has a new girlfriend. The only problem is that when this woman turns up, she is actually a life-size sex doll.
That plot might not seem like the perfect recipe for plenty of laughs, although it looks as though Gosling and Mortimer had a lot of fun making it. In this blooper, the two characters are supposed to be having a heartfelt moment that keeps getting ruined by the fact that the pair just can't take each other seriously enough to pull off the scene as they both burst out into laughter during shooting.
SNL: A jeans commercial gone wrong
Like many of those who have gone before him, Ryan Gosling's appearances on "Saturday Night Live" have seen him take an active role in the show's sketches, as well as promotional content and digital shorts. This blooper focuses on one of the former, with Gosling performing in "Woke Jeans." The bit does some gentle ribbing of those engaging in social justice, but mainly focuses its ire on corporations that promote their own performative activism despite often being involved in some murky business practices.
Parodying a jeans commercial from Levi, the video shows several "SNL" cast members complaining about how the clothing tries to define who they are. Ultimately, the commercial reveals the non-gender conforming "woke" jeans — but not before Gosling makes his position clear. Portraying some fictional figure, he is supposed to say, "You don't know me, jeans," to demonstrate that the legwear doesn't decide who he is. The ridiculous nature of the whole video appears to have made it hard for Gosling to get through filming, with the blooper showing several takes where he was unable to get through this line without bursting into laughter or messing up the take.
Crazy, Stupid, Love: Slapping Steve Carell too hard
For whatever reason, Ryan Gosling seems to be an actor who is often paired up with familiar faces. On top of his frequent collaborator Emma Stone, the star has also worked with "The Office" star Steve Carell on both "Crazy, Stupid, Love" in 2011 and "The Big Short" four years later in 2015. It is the first of these two movies that this blooper comes from.
The romantic comedy sees Carell play Cal Weaver, a middle-aged man who splits from his wife and has to learn how to date all over again. Enlisting the help of a local ladies' man and charmer Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), Weaver learns how to have more luck in his romantic endeavors. This includes helping the 40-something how to style himself better.
During one scene where Cal is at a hair salon, Palmer slaps him on the cheeks affectionately. Gosling quickly walks away before all three actors in the scene explode into laughter because of the loud noise the slap made, with Gosling hitting his co-star a little harder than he initially intended. Thankfully, it doesn't look like there were any hard feelings between the two actors.
The Nice Guys: Taking a hit like a champ
Among the many elements that critics loved about "The Nice Guys," the chemistry and on-screen relationship between Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe was arguably the most important. That's important for what is essentially a buddy action film that requires the two main characters to have some kind of bond between them that can draw in the audience and get them invested in their story. Behind the scenes, both actors seemingly had a great time as well, with director Shane Black revealing that they had so much fun trying to make each other laugh on set. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "The problem was, if any, was that they were ruining takes because they would make each other laugh and they were sadistic about it."
The pair were also more than prepared to get a little rougher than was necessary with each other as well — at least if this blooper is any indication. It comes at an early point in the film when the pair first meet and Crowe's character throws Gosling's private investigator across the room. Unfortunately, Gosling's leg flies into a table, but that doesn't stop him from carrying on with the scene and taking a kick to the chest from his co-star while still in visible pain.
The Chase for Carrera: Can't keep his composure
"The Chase for Carrera" is no ordinary watch commercial. First off, it is directed by David Leitch, a filmmaker famous for his action films such as "Hobbs & Shaw" and "Deadpool 2." It also stands out due to its five-minute running time, significantly longer than a standard video used to promote a product. That's because the video is more of a short film to mark a special occasion than a mere commercial. Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer pulled out all the stops for the release, including a spectacular car chase at the climax of the film.
What helps "The Chase for Carrera" truly stand out is the hilarious pursuit of Ryan Gosling by a propmaster called Tammy (Vanessa Bayer), who is determined to get back the watch from the actor. At various points during the shooting of the film, Gosling can't keep his composure or maintain a straight face when he is interacting with Bayer, with the two often breaking out into laughter during the blooper reel.
SNL: Constantly breaking character
If there is one thing that you can take away from Ryan Gosling's various appearances on "Saturday Night Live," it is that he is not someone who is suited to provide straight-faced performances during comedy sketches. The actor has demonstrated on NBC's comedy series that he has a hard time staying in character when those around him are being funny. This was most obvious during his first time hosting the show in 2015 when he was part of the alien abduction sketch "Close Encounter."
When he returned to "SNL" in 2017, the actor reprised his role in "Another Close Encounter," which effectively acts as a sequel to the first sketch. Once again starring alongside Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong, the trio reveals to the Pentagon officials how the aliens treated them during their supernatural encounters with the beings. Just as was the case in the preceding sketch, Gosling has a hard time maintaining his composure. The issue with the actor laughing out loud only gets worse when McKinnon makes him stand up and starts getting very handsy with his bottom to recreate what the aliens did to her.