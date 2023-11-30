Why Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Replaced The Tug Of War Game
"Squid Game: The Challenge" utilizes the same basic premise of the hit sci-fi series "Squid Game" — namely, having players compete through children's games for the chance of winning millions of dollars. The major difference is that eliminated contestants aren't killed on "The Challenge." But the reality show does throw the players, as well as viewers at home, a few curveballs they may not have been expecting even if they watched "Squid Game" first.
Executive producers for the competition series recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. While the reality show incorporates some games from the original "Squid Game," like the "Red Light, Green Light" challenge that kicks everything off, some games are brand new. For instance, tug of war is replaced with a "Battleships" knock-off game known as "Warships." John Hay spoke about keeping contestants on their toes. "One of the great challenges about this show is everyone's watching it after the drama [series]," he noted. "They want to see the greatest hits of the drama. But then one of the keynotes of the drama was surprise. So, you've got to somehow deliver surprise as well, and getting the balance right between familiarity and surprise was key."
Tug of war could've theoretically worked on "Squid Game: The Challenge" as long as players didn't fall to their deaths. But replacing it with "Warships," which forces players to use skills other than physical strength, was probably a smart move.
Warships comes down to luck more than anything else
It would definitely be fun to see a fatal game of "Warships" play out in the world of "Squid Game." But "Squid Game: The Challenge" definitely made it a tense outing.
"By the time we got to the third game, doing a rug-pull of leading viewers and players to expect one game and then delivering them another game was an opportunity for us," John Hay told THR. "It wouldn't feel true to the spirit of 'Squid Game' if we just trotted out all of the same games, one after another, in the same order. And we're really pleased with the way 'Warships' played."
After all, tug of war is basically a game of physical strength. Whoever has the strongest team is most likely to win, so contestants anticipating tug of war might try to form strong teams in preparation. However, "Warships" has nothing to do with strength. It really comes down to pure luck, as captains of the team attempt to hit the enemy's ships before they hit theirs. Someone could get sent home through no fault of their own, which was the case for Bryton Constantin, whom many viewers disliked immediately and were happy to see get eliminated.
"Squid Game: The Challenge" has plenty of favorites from the original, including the Dalgona cookie challenge — with a bit of a twist designed to throw people off there, as well. As far as putting people in a competition where they don't know what to expect next, the reality show adapts that fairly well. Plus, maybe "Squid Game" Season 2 will take away some inspiration and provide a deadly version of "Warships."