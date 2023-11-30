Why Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge Replaced The Tug Of War Game

"Squid Game: The Challenge" utilizes the same basic premise of the hit sci-fi series "Squid Game" — namely, having players compete through children's games for the chance of winning millions of dollars. The major difference is that eliminated contestants aren't killed on "The Challenge." But the reality show does throw the players, as well as viewers at home, a few curveballs they may not have been expecting even if they watched "Squid Game" first.

Executive producers for the competition series recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter. While the reality show incorporates some games from the original "Squid Game," like the "Red Light, Green Light" challenge that kicks everything off, some games are brand new. For instance, tug of war is replaced with a "Battleships" knock-off game known as "Warships." John Hay spoke about keeping contestants on their toes. "One of the great challenges about this show is everyone's watching it after the drama [series]," he noted. "They want to see the greatest hits of the drama. But then one of the keynotes of the drama was surprise. So, you've got to somehow deliver surprise as well, and getting the balance right between familiarity and surprise was key."

Tug of war could've theoretically worked on "Squid Game: The Challenge" as long as players didn't fall to their deaths. But replacing it with "Warships," which forces players to use skills other than physical strength, was probably a smart move.