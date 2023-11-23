Squid Game: The Challenge - Red Light, Green Light Rules Explained

If you ever played Red Light, Green Light as a kid, you probably know the basic rules of the game. One person runs the whole ordeal and turns their back, allowing the rest of the participants to sneak up on that person ... until they turn around and catch the players by surprise. If they don't freeze on the spot, they either have to go back to the beginning or they don't get to play anymore.

In 2021's South Korea drama series "Squid Game," this game takes on a totally new vibe when a group of unsuspecting and financially devastated people gather to play the game versus a giant, eerie robot. That new vibe? If you don't freeze immediately, you get shot and killed. (Nobody said the vibe was fun — just that it was new.) Considering that this is the very first game in a competition where people fight to the death in order to score a truly enormous cash prize, no one understands at first that this version of Red Light, Green Light is actually lethal, adding another level of terror to the proceedings.

Now, in Netflix's reality series based on the drama — "Squid Game: The Challenge" — participants also kick off the game with Red Light, Green Light. Nobody dies this time, though.