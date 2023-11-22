Squid Game: The Challenge Makes An Unexpected Change To The Dalgona Game

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game: The Challenge"

"Squid Game: The Challenge" takes the games from the hit Netflix series and turns them into a genuine reality competition, with hundreds of people vying for the $4.56 million grand prize. There are certainly deviations from the original show, but fans should recognize plenty of the games transferring over, such as the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" challenge. Netflix even provided an authentic recreation of the set.

Another familiar game is the "Dalgona Cookie Challenge," where players have to lick and carve a specific shape out of a cookie. Breaking said design results in elimination. However, the reality series changes the rules a bit when this game comes up. In "Squid Game," players are asked to form lines in front of shapes before learning those shapes are what they have to get out of the cookies. In "Squid Game: The Challenge," contestants are told to form four lines. Each line must decide which shape to carve together, and it must be unanimous within two minutes. The first group, consisting of Players 328, 098, 166, and 170, fail to decide, with Player 098 refusing to accept the umbrella shape, which is understandably difficult.

It's a noteworthy change because people get eliminated before the game even starts, which didn't happen in "Squid Game." It's a good way to keep contestants on their toes. Just because they watched "Squid Game" doesn't mean they can anticipate everything that'll happen.