Squid Game: The Challenge Viewers Already Hate One Player - But Do They 'Die'?

Contains spoilers for "Squid Game: The Challenge"

"Squid Game" remains one of the most popular Netflix series ever, and as audiences wait for Season 2, they'll have to make do with the reality series based on the show — "Squid Game: The Challenge." The show takes away the death and larger criticisms surrounding capitalism and provides a challenge-based series where contestants play children's games to earn a large cash prize. However, one thing the show has in common with the original "Squid Game" is that there are heroes and villains, with one player, in particular, assuming the role of the latter.

It didn't take long for Bryton Constantin, a.k.a. Player 432, to rub people the wrong way. In Episode 2 — "The Man With the Umbrella" — Husnain Asif (Player 198) called him a "frat boy," which clearly wasn't meant as a term of endearment. Constantin's bio on Netflix even mentions how "he tends to be very outgoing and confident," but people on social media would call it something else. Take these unkind words from @KamDanvers on X, formerly known as Twitter: "432 from Squid Game The Challenge should shut the f*** up! So arrogant."

X user @TrojanKing86 was quickly wishing for a swift elimination, writing, "Please eliminate Bryton: most cocky annoying self absorbed idiot that doesn't even make sense." Those viewers got their wish in Episode 3 — "War" — where players engage in a human-sized version of "Battleship," which the show dubs "Warships." Constantin's boat gets sunk, and he goes home. His disappointment is palpable in his confessional, where he says, "Damn. You know, I really thought I was going to make it all the way."