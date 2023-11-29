That 'Breakfast' Line In Napoleon Means More Than You Think

At the end of "Napoleon," Wellington (Rupert Everett) meets with the captured Napoleon (Joaquin Phoenix) on a ship after the Battle of Waterloo. In the exchange that follows, the French emperor is finishing his breakfast. He congratulates his captor on the quality of the food, saying, "And this breakfast. Now I know why you have such a successful navy."

In passing, this appears to be a banal line uttered during the high-stakes politics of wartime diplomacy. But it's also a backhanded comment referencing the incredible health of the average British seaman at the time. It makes sense, too, coming from a commander who was well aware of the importance of good food, as well as the insurmountable power of the Royal Navy of Great Britain.

One aspect of the Napoleonic era that doesn't get much attention throughout "Napoleon" is the navies of France, Britain, and Spain, all three of which played integral roles in the rise and fall of the French dictator. A few ships are shown in the earlier sequences of the movie, and the ending shows the titular protagonist sailing around on vessels to and from his exiles, but in between, we see nothing of the epic naval engagements that define those times.

This isn't surprising, considering how much content Ridley Scott tried to cram into a single story. Even so, the famed historical drama director managed to squeeze in that one reference to the British navy's diet toward the end of the film. It's a fun shout-out for any history buffs who are paying attention, especially when you consider just how well the British seamen ate compared to their fellow 19th-century humans.