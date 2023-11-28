The Real Reason Napoleon Disobeyed Orders And Left Egypt To Return To France

Contains spoilers for "Napoleon"

In Ridley Scott's "Napoleon," the titular character (Joaquin Phoenix) is shown leading armies in Egypt for an extended sequence of the film. He apocryphally shoots at some pyramids and irreverently opens the caskets of a pharaoh to size himself up (literally) to the competition. Eventually, the story moves on when Napoleon finds out that his new wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), is having an affair back in France. Oh yeah, and it's the talk of the town. In response, the embarrassed tyrant-on-the-rise takes a small squadron of just a few ships, abandons his post, and returns home to fix things. Except, that's not at all what happened, historically speaking.

In reality, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to mainland Europe in order to save France from a crisis and consolidate power. When he initially arrived in northern Egypt in 1798, the French general swept every challenge before him. However, in the wake of these early successes, the French navy lost to the British, leaving Napoleon's armies stranded in his sandy new conquest. Over the next year, he established stability in French-ruled Egypt and unsuccessfully invaded Syria before beating a hasty retreat back to the Land of the Nile.

At that point, France's international enemies were gaining new momentum. News arrived of defeats in other areas of the fledgling republic's growing empire, sparking riots and disturbances in France. In light of the news, Napoleon decided to leave his army and head back home. He had multiple motivations for this move, but Josephine was likely not one of them. Instead, Napoleon came back to save France ... with the additional goal of gaining more power.