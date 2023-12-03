Marvel's Dave Bautista Teases Meeting With James Gunn & DC Movie Fans Are Buzzing
His days as a Guardian of the Galaxy may be numbered, but his time as part of the DC Universe might be just beginning after Dave Bautista uploaded a very interesting picture on Instagram. Dropping it as a story for all the fans to see, Bautista was shown stretched out in the parking space of none other than his former director of the "Guardians" movies, James Gunn. Understandably, it sparked curiosity amongst fans as to why the dude behind Drax was even in the vicinity of Gunn's space, which is thought to be close to where DC Studios is at Warner Bros. Gunn himself later reposted the photo, writing, "Hey @davebautista I can't believe you're parking your body in my space."
While plenty of names have been rumored and later confirmed to be joining the new DC Universe that's now under Gunn's watch, Bautista hasn't been on the list. But if he joins the franchise, it'll be a welcome move given both his and Gunn's incredible work together. Not only that, but it'd be another notch to the overall and continual progression of Bautista toward the top of the hierarchy of power for wrestlers in Hollywood. With performances in films like "Glass Onion," "Knock at the Cabin," and "Blade Runner 2049," it begs the question of where Bautista's giant frame and brilliant capability could fit in the all-new DCU. Well, fans have already made their picks and it's exactly who you'd expect.
Fans have Dave Bautista eyed as a brand new Bane
Following the snap of Dave Bautista filling a parking space, fans started throwing around ideas regarding which characters he should play, and Bane stood out in particular. As he was last seen in 2012's "The Dark Knight Rises," where he was played by Tom Hardy, there's no confirmation of whether the muscle-bound monster would be set to appear in the DCU. But it didn't stop fans from picking the role, among others, for the man who was previously Drax the Destroyer. Following the snaps caught by @HomeofDCU on X (formerly Twitter), @FizzVsTheWorld reacted to the image, saying, "Everyone's going to say @DaveBautista should play Bane, but I specifically want the version of Bane from @GailSimone's Secret Six... though he'd make a great Catman too." @LexthePex threw in an alternative alongside the regular choice, saying, "I can see Bizarro or maybe even Bane?!?" @ShawneeSeanShon said simply, "Who cares lmaoo only role he could really play IS Bane.
It might seem like an obvious choice, but there's still a layer of complexity to Bane in the comics that could be replicated in Gunn's take on the DCU. Hardy's Bane was a smart strongman, and in the comics, he's one of Batman's most intelligent foes, deemed by Ra's Al Ghul in "Batman: Bane of the Demon #4" as wielding "a mind equal to the greatest he has known." However, with that said, there might be an even sharper mind arriving in the DCU whom Bautista could be a perfect fit for.
Bautista could be a good Bane or an even greater Brainiac
It doesn't take too many issues of Batman to skim through to see Dave Bautista would make a perfect Bane. That hulking frame and undeniable screen presence would make him an ideal fit for the Dark Knight's brutish villain. Of course, that's only if Bane is pegged to appear in "The Brave and the Bold," the Batman movie lined up in the DCU that's set to be directed by Andy Muschietti. Alternatively, with the cast filling up in Metropolis for "Superman: Legacy," there might be a part that could test Bautista that would put him opposite the Man of Steel — if rumors are to be considered.
So far, Nicholas Hoult is set to play Lex Luthor, Superman's long-time foe, in the film. However, there's still a vacant spot for the potential main villain of "Superman: Legacy" (according to DC Comics): the cold-hearted alien cyborg Brainiac. As he's one of the Man of Steel's more intellectual adversaries, Brainiac could allow Bautista another chance to move past the cliched, physically threatening characters he's done so well to distance himself from. Sure, he'd be large and in charge as always, but wielding the brains of a supercomputer with a penchant for bottling up cities would undoubtedly make for an exciting option.
For now, it's all speculation around a potential partnership, but the possibilities are all intriguing, and Bautista is someone who would be welcomed into the DCU regardless of which role he plays.