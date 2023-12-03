Marvel's Dave Bautista Teases Meeting With James Gunn & DC Movie Fans Are Buzzing

His days as a Guardian of the Galaxy may be numbered, but his time as part of the DC Universe might be just beginning after Dave Bautista uploaded a very interesting picture on Instagram. Dropping it as a story for all the fans to see, Bautista was shown stretched out in the parking space of none other than his former director of the "Guardians" movies, James Gunn. Understandably, it sparked curiosity amongst fans as to why the dude behind Drax was even in the vicinity of Gunn's space, which is thought to be close to where DC Studios is at Warner Bros. Gunn himself later reposted the photo, writing, "Hey @davebautista I can't believe you're parking your body in my space."

While plenty of names have been rumored and later confirmed to be joining the new DC Universe that's now under Gunn's watch, Bautista hasn't been on the list. But if he joins the franchise, it'll be a welcome move given both his and Gunn's incredible work together. Not only that, but it'd be another notch to the overall and continual progression of Bautista toward the top of the hierarchy of power for wrestlers in Hollywood. With performances in films like "Glass Onion," "Knock at the Cabin," and "Blade Runner 2049," it begs the question of where Bautista's giant frame and brilliant capability could fit in the all-new DCU. Well, fans have already made their picks and it's exactly who you'd expect.