Glass Onion Just Changed The Hierarchy Of Power For Wrestlers In Hollywood (Sorry, Dwayne)

From Andre the Giant to Hulk Hogan, wrestling greats have often left the ring for various Hollywood stints. The most notable shift was by Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, who even seemingly got approval to take over as the next action star from Arnold Schwarzenegger when the latter appeared in one of his first films. Schwarzenegger has an uncredited cameo in "The Rundown" as a bar patron who passes by, telling Johnson's character, "Have fun."

Cut to the present day, and the once electrifying man in sports entertainment is a franchise factory, from "Fast & Furious" to "Jumanji" to "San Andreas," "Jungle Cruise," and "Red Notice," all three of which have planned sequels. But the Rock was recently rumbled after his latest endeavor, "Black Adam," bombed at the box office. It's his first critical and financial flop since 2018, hinting at the possibility that his star might not be shining as brightly as it once did.

Meanwhile, another former champ of the WWE is continuing to surprise and succeed in a route that no other wrestler has taken, one that has seen his roles shift from the clichéd characters that the likes of Hogan and Johnson have played before to appearances that require him to, you know, act. But what is it that sets him apart from others who have gone beyond the mat to try something different, and could it see him going where no former wrestling champ has gone before — swapping steel chairs for golden statues?