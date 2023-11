Ahsoka: 5 Unsolved Mysteries That Will Annoy Star Wars Fans Until Season 2

Three new lightsaber-wielding antagonists are introduced to "Star Wars" fans in "Ahsoka." Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, have already become fan favorites, though the same can't quite be said for their companion. Early in the season, the two are joined by Marrok, a mysterious individual with an Imperial Inquisitor-like lightsaber and black, rusty armor covering his entire body, portrayed by motion capture performer Paul Darnell. Though Marrok doesn't say much, he's highly skilled with his weapon of choice, even giving seasoned duelist Ahsoka Tano a good fight.

Unfortunately for Marrok, his second encounter with Ahsoka doesn't go as swimmingly as the first. She makes quick work of him, slashing him with her lightsaber during their clash on Seatos. In a surprising twist, instead of collapsing to the ground like any other humanoid, green mist exits Marrok's armor, indicating he was kept alive by Nightsister magick. There's no unmasking, and there are never any revelations regarding his backstory. Thus, one of the biggest questions to come out of the first season of "Ahsoka" is, who was Marrok? Was he someone fans know, corrupted or protected by Nightsister magick, or was he an entirely new character? In either case, how did the former Inquisitor end up meeting Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and working alongside the dark Jedi?