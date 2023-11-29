Ahsoka: 5 Unsolved Mysteries That Will Annoy Star Wars Fans Until Season 2

The fate of Ezra Bridger post-"Star Wars Rebels" was one of the main reasons fans were so intrigued by "Ahsoka." For years, fans were left to wonder what became of the young aspiring Jedi following his fateful hyperspace jump along with Grand Admiral Thrawn. As the Disney+ show reveals, he's alive and well on Peridea, having joined a group of aliens known as Noti. It's also revealed that he has maintained his connection to the Force, making quick work of Thrawn's troops with nothing more than his hands.

So the questions surrounding Ezra have all been answered, right? Not quite. "Ahsoka" doesn't exactly paint a clear picture of how he managed to escape Thrawn's clutches. The two arrived on Peridea together via a pod of galaxy-hopping purrgil, standing beside one another on the bridge of the Chimaera. One has to wonder if the ever-scheming Thrawn let Ezra go for an unspecified reason or if the wily Rebel found a way to evade capture, exit the Chimaera, and get as far away from his enemies as possible. Did Thrawn ever attempt to hunt him down, or did he see it as a waste of time and limited resources?

Even if "Ahsoka" doesn't return for a second season, surely some or all of these questions will be answered as the "Star Wars" franchise continues to expand in all directions.