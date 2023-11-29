Ahsoka: 5 Unsolved Mysteries That Will Annoy Star Wars Fans Until Season 2
In the lead-up to its August 2023 premiere, "Ahsoka" seemed to pitch itself as the perfect project for those invested in the franchise's animated efforts. Not only did it aim to give "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" icon Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) a full live-action series, but it promised the live-action debuts of such "Star Wars Rebels" favorites as Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). When the show finally arrived, it brought so much more.
In addition to honoring the shows and movies that paved the way for it, "Ahsoka" pushes "Star Wars" in a new narrative direction. It explains what has become of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) following their "Rebels" disappearance, introduces fascinating new characters like Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), and brings viewers to a whole new galaxy. To top it all off, "Ahsoka" leaves behind some big question marks that would be perfect to explore in a hypothetical second season. Here are five of the biggest unsolved mysteries from "Ahsoka" that will keep "Star Wars" fans theorizing and speculating for a long time to come.
Who was Marrok in the Star Wars universe?
Three new lightsaber-wielding antagonists are introduced to "Star Wars" fans in "Ahsoka." Dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, have already become fan favorites, though the same can't quite be said for their companion. Early in the season, the two are joined by Marrok, a mysterious individual with an Imperial Inquisitor-like lightsaber and black, rusty armor covering his entire body, portrayed by motion capture performer Paul Darnell. Though Marrok doesn't say much, he's highly skilled with his weapon of choice, even giving seasoned duelist Ahsoka Tano a good fight.
Unfortunately for Marrok, his second encounter with Ahsoka doesn't go as swimmingly as the first. She makes quick work of him, slashing him with her lightsaber during their clash on Seatos. In a surprising twist, instead of collapsing to the ground like any other humanoid, green mist exits Marrok's armor, indicating he was kept alive by Nightsister magick. There's no unmasking, and there are never any revelations regarding his backstory. Thus, one of the biggest questions to come out of the first season of "Ahsoka" is, who was Marrok? Was he someone fans know, corrupted or protected by Nightsister magick, or was he an entirely new character? In either case, how did the former Inquisitor end up meeting Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and working alongside the dark Jedi?
Who's Captain Enoch?
Though "Ahsoka" doesn't reveal the minutiae of Grand Admiral Thrawn's big plan, the show does shed some light on his latest exploits. He has forged a partnership with the menacing Great Mothers of Dathomir while stranded on Peridea and turned to them to keep his stormtroopers — now called Night Troopers — alive through their dark sorcery. Leading the pack is a trooper known as Captain Enoch (Wes Chatham), whose wholly unique armor and mysterious nature have made him a person of interest among "Star Wars" fans.
During "Ahsoka" Season 1, Enoch doesn't do much. He stands as an imposing presence with his human-faced stormtrooper helmet and gold and maroon armor, follows the commands of Thrawn as necessary, and commands his troops as they prepare to finally leave Peridea behind. He's never shown without his helmet and certainly doesn't get any time to explain who he is or what his motivations are. Much like Marrok, the truth of Enoch is a complete and utter mystery that one can only hope is explored in a future "Star Wars" franchise installment.
What has become of Baylan Skoll in the finale?
Baylan Skoll is an interesting addition to the "Star Wars" universe who seems to have a major franchise future. He and Shin Hati align with Morgan Elsbeth and help her in her efforts to return Grand Admiral Thrawn to the main "Star Wars" galaxy. While this may paint Baylan as someone yearning for the return of the Empire, he's not at all. In fact, the former Jedi seeks a higher purpose, explaining to Ahsoka Tano that working with Thrawn was just a means to an end for him.
By the end of "Ahsoka," Baylan elects to split from Thrawn, Elsbeth, and even Hati to seek out his destiny. He wanders Peridea alone, last seen standing on statues of the fabled Force gods of Mortis: the Father, the Son, and the Daughter. The ambiguity of this scene has led to much speculation among "Star Wars" fans regarding Baylan's next steps. Will he attempt to reach out to the Mortis gods despite their apparent deaths in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"? Alternatively, could he simply seek out their power to take for himself? Reaching into "Star Wars" Legends, could he have his sights set on Abeloth, who was once known as the Mother before her corruption pushed her family away? Baylan's fate is complicated by the unfortunate death of the actor who plays him, Ray Stevenson, and it's unclear how the character's story can proceed without Stevenson.
Who is Shin Hati, and what is her new mission?
Like her master, Shin Hati is also shrouded in mystery throughout her "Ahsoka" tenure. She joins Baylan Skoll, helping Morgan Elsbeth in her pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn, with her story taking a surprising turn once they finally reach Peridea. Baylan feels that in order for Shin to be successful, she can no longer be his apprentice and must forge her own path. Thus, they part ways, each of them hopeful to find their true place in the universe. While Baylan seemingly follows his interest in the Mortis gods, Shin goes in a vastly different direction.
Also stranded on Peridea once Thrawn and his allies depart the planet and the galaxy it resides in, Shin is last seen potentially setting up an alliance with some of the planet's bandits. It's likely she plans to seek out power and influence on Peridea, but to what end? What does she want now that she's stuck on this distant world without her master to guide her? And who is Shin in the first place? The mysterious newcomer's backstory and origin are hardly touched on throughout "Ahsoka," so it's fair to say fans want some answers about her life prior to the events of the series.
How did Ezra escape Thrawn and his forces?
The fate of Ezra Bridger post-"Star Wars Rebels" was one of the main reasons fans were so intrigued by "Ahsoka." For years, fans were left to wonder what became of the young aspiring Jedi following his fateful hyperspace jump along with Grand Admiral Thrawn. As the Disney+ show reveals, he's alive and well on Peridea, having joined a group of aliens known as Noti. It's also revealed that he has maintained his connection to the Force, making quick work of Thrawn's troops with nothing more than his hands.
So the questions surrounding Ezra have all been answered, right? Not quite. "Ahsoka" doesn't exactly paint a clear picture of how he managed to escape Thrawn's clutches. The two arrived on Peridea together via a pod of galaxy-hopping purrgil, standing beside one another on the bridge of the Chimaera. One has to wonder if the ever-scheming Thrawn let Ezra go for an unspecified reason or if the wily Rebel found a way to evade capture, exit the Chimaera, and get as far away from his enemies as possible. Did Thrawn ever attempt to hunt him down, or did he see it as a waste of time and limited resources?
Even if "Ahsoka" doesn't return for a second season, surely some or all of these questions will be answered as the "Star Wars" franchise continues to expand in all directions.