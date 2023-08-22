Ahsoka Review: A Post-Empire Landscape Filled With Promise

If the characters don't immediately make an impression on viewers, it's clear from even just the first two episodes that the narrative itself will. The fight between light and dark to find a mystical pathway to another world, where both sides' greatest champions lay stranded, is a compelling concept. Even if audiences don't understand the importance of Ezra and Thrawn right off the bat, they will likely be drawn into this familiar conflict. The setting of "Ahsoka" is also fascinating, as we get a chance to explore the real-life politics of a formerly fascist state in transition (and often in crisis). There are clear parallels to Nazi Germany in the post-Empire society right off the bat. When Ahsoka and Hera question the loyalty of former Imperial workers on the industrial building planet of Corellia, their concerns are waved aside. Of course, the workers used to support the Empire, they say — if they got rid of everyone who worked for the Empire, industry would collapse. This new world the former rebels fought to win is a fragile thing, and there's evidence everywhere that winning the war against the Empire may have been the easy part. Attempting to govern a loosely tied together system of planets across wide stretches of space, with many inhabitants who have very real sympathies with the Empire, is more challenging than it looks.

If "Ahsoka" may have some initial struggles helping new audiences connect with its already established characters, it seems poised to overcome those fairly quickly. The narrative is engaging enough to draw viewers in, and it comes across as purposeful, whereas many other "Star Wars" spin-off shows feel as though some executive decided that they wanted a series about a legacy character and didn't give any thought about what would actually happen. The tenuous post-Empire political landscape is explored in fascinating detail since most of the characters were active in the resistance movement. And it features set and costume design choices that make it a visual successor to the original series, creating a slightly worn, lived-in environment that stands in stark contrast to some of the squeaky clean CGI from other "Star Wars" shows. Although it's early days yet, "Ahsoka" shows plenty of promise, clearing the first hurdle of a franchise that has churned out so much content that some seems doomed upon arrival.

"Ahsoka" premieres on Disney+ on August 22.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the series being covered here wouldn't exist.