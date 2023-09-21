Ahsoka: Here's What Captain Enoch Looks Like Under The Armor

Just when the "Star Wars" fandom thought they were in the clear, after weeks of fan theories suggesting Marrok could be anyone from Starkiller to Cal Kestis, "Ahsoka" goes and introduces a new, mysteriously masked character in Captain Enoch. Episode 6, "Part Six: Far, Far Away," revealed the gold-faced Stormtrooper as Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) right-hand man — and we already know who's under the uniquely designed mask.

Outside of Enoch being a new character created for "Ahsoka," Wes Chatham brings the captain of Thrawn's Night Troopers to life. While the "Star Wars" series welcomes the actor to a galaxy far, far away, it's not Chatham's first sci-fi project, having played Amos Burton on "The Expanse." Although Burton was unexpectedly difficult to cast, Amos quickly became a fan favorite on the Syfy-turned-Prime series, with Chatham's performance standing out on the criminally underrated show.

Chatham has also held his share of theatrical performances, starring alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names over his career. He played roles in Oscar-winning films like "In the Valley of Elah," "The Help," and "Tenet," and also appeared as Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2." While it's unclear what his ultimate "Ahsoka" fate will be, with Dave Filoni's New Republic movie on the horizon, Chatham could potentially add a "Star Wars" theatrical release to his growing resume.