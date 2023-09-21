Ahsoka: Here's What Captain Enoch Looks Like Under The Armor
Just when the "Star Wars" fandom thought they were in the clear, after weeks of fan theories suggesting Marrok could be anyone from Starkiller to Cal Kestis, "Ahsoka" goes and introduces a new, mysteriously masked character in Captain Enoch. Episode 6, "Part Six: Far, Far Away," revealed the gold-faced Stormtrooper as Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) right-hand man — and we already know who's under the uniquely designed mask.
Outside of Enoch being a new character created for "Ahsoka," Wes Chatham brings the captain of Thrawn's Night Troopers to life. While the "Star Wars" series welcomes the actor to a galaxy far, far away, it's not Chatham's first sci-fi project, having played Amos Burton on "The Expanse." Although Burton was unexpectedly difficult to cast, Amos quickly became a fan favorite on the Syfy-turned-Prime series, with Chatham's performance standing out on the criminally underrated show.
Chatham has also held his share of theatrical performances, starring alongside some of Hollywood's biggest names over his career. He played roles in Oscar-winning films like "In the Valley of Elah," "The Help," and "Tenet," and also appeared as Castor in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Parts 1 and 2." While it's unclear what his ultimate "Ahsoka" fate will be, with Dave Filoni's New Republic movie on the horizon, Chatham could potentially add a "Star Wars" theatrical release to his growing resume.
Captain Enoch's identity will surely disappoint some Star Wars fans
Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for "Star Wars" fans to take to social media with theories regarding Captain Enoch's identity. Given his relationship with Thrawn, a prominent fan theory is that he's secretly Eli Vanto, the Grand Admiral's protégé from "Star Wars" novels and comics. However, much like they did with Marrok, fans are most likely setting themselves up for disappointment, with Captain Enoch most likely simply being a new "Star Wars" character created for "Ahsoka."
It's understandable for fans to want to see their favorite characters brought to live-action, but not everyone in "Star Wars" needs to be a previously established character. While it's common for Lucasfilm to lean into the nostalgia factor, like bringing Hayden Christensen back as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, the studio has also repeatedly proven that sometimes it's just introducing new characters.
While Captain Enoch had more lines than the typical Stormtrooper, he's seemingly just Thrawn's right-hand man, akin to Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in the sequel trilogy. If his name is anything to go off of, Enoch will likely be Thrawn's most devoted follower. In the Bible, Enoch's loyalty was his primary characteristic, with his unwavering faith in God leading him to Heaven. Assuming Captain Enoch's name isn't a coincidence, which doesn't seem likely given "Ahsoka" Episode 5 put a twist on an infamous Bible story, he'll be a devoted follower of Thrawn, helping the Grand Admiral achieve his endgame goal.