Yellowstone Theory Explains Why Jamie Is A Biological Dutton

One of the most compelling things about "Yellowstone" is its many flawed characters. Even within the core unit of the Dutton family, there are distinct personalities that crash into each other like waves. In fact, two of the show's most divisive characters are the Dutton kids, with Beth's (Kelly Reilly) acerbic demeanor constantly at odds with Jamie's (Wes Bentley) more prim and proper disposition.

Amid that constantly growing feud, much of the tension has come from the fact that Jamie isn't a biological Dutton, but instead an adopted child. It's for this reason that John (Kevin Costner) and Beth always speak of Jamie as an outsider. However, what would it mean if Jamie had just as much of a claim on the "Yellowstone" ranch as John does?

This is the theory posited by Redditor u/EdselandIris_Inc on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit. The user dug into the history of "Yellowstone," as posited by prequel series like "1883" and "1923," and suggested some pretty compelling evidence for their theory. "His mother, Phyllis – I believe, is from Spencer's line. Her father was Michael Dutton (seen his grave at some point on Yellowstone), which I believe will be Spencer's son with Alex," the user explained. "This is the reason Jamie's name is James Michael (Randall) Dutton. If true- Jamie holds as much right to the land as John, even over Beth and Kayce." Essentially, what the Redditor is suggesting is that Jamie's mom would be the daughter from that line of the family on "Yellowstone."