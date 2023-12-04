Yellowstone Theory Explains Why Jamie Is A Biological Dutton
One of the most compelling things about "Yellowstone" is its many flawed characters. Even within the core unit of the Dutton family, there are distinct personalities that crash into each other like waves. In fact, two of the show's most divisive characters are the Dutton kids, with Beth's (Kelly Reilly) acerbic demeanor constantly at odds with Jamie's (Wes Bentley) more prim and proper disposition.
Amid that constantly growing feud, much of the tension has come from the fact that Jamie isn't a biological Dutton, but instead an adopted child. It's for this reason that John (Kevin Costner) and Beth always speak of Jamie as an outsider. However, what would it mean if Jamie had just as much of a claim on the "Yellowstone" ranch as John does?
This is the theory posited by Redditor u/EdselandIris_Inc on the r/YellowstonePN subreddit. The user dug into the history of "Yellowstone," as posited by prequel series like "1883" and "1923," and suggested some pretty compelling evidence for their theory. "His mother, Phyllis – I believe, is from Spencer's line. Her father was Michael Dutton (seen his grave at some point on Yellowstone), which I believe will be Spencer's son with Alex," the user explained. "This is the reason Jamie's name is James Michael (Randall) Dutton. If true- Jamie holds as much right to the land as John, even over Beth and Kayce." Essentially, what the Redditor is suggesting is that Jamie's mom would be the daughter from that line of the family on "Yellowstone."
Many fans already believe that Jamie has been wronged
This would offer Jamie a direct line of succession to the ranch as far as how property is commonly handed down to the benefactors of the deceased. "Jamie would stand in for his mother. I believe this is why Garrett Randall says again and again that 'they stole Jamie's birthright,' – meaning he's relegated as an adopted son of John currently, and this is why John is so fearful of Jamie," u/EdselandIris_Inc wrote. While it would be a huge bombshell to drop on "Yellowstone" fans this close to the end of the series, the suggestion is in line with Taylor Sheridan's twisty, secret-laden storytelling style.
It would also be the final straw that would send Jamie over the edge for good in terms of his feud with John and Beth, who have always treated him like an outsider. The user went on to suggest an ending to the competition for succession at the Dutton ranch that could see Jamie coming out on top at the end of "Yellowstone."
"I believe that Jamie strikes a deal with Rainwater for the land that is due back to them in '7 generations' – which is Tate and Jamie Jr.'s generation so that [the Duttons] keep land while securing revenue for Indian reservations with business on a portion of it," the user also wrote. Theories like this one just go to show that it could still be anyone's game, even Jamie's, as "Yellowstone" ratchets onward to its inevitable conclusion