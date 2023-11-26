Yellowstone Confirms Whether Kelly Reilly's Beth Is Dead

As any fan of "Yellowstone" will know, the show is filled with alliances, betrayals, and compromises that often move the series into morally murky territory. For this reason, the hit series joins other greats like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" in creating a world where no character is absolutely right or wrong but instead exists in the ether between what those words mean to them and others.

Still, in a cast of especially prickly pears, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is by far the prickliest. With her no-nonsense attitude, ice-cold demeanor, and acerbic wit, Beth takes no prisoners in "Yellowstone" and has become one of the most memorable characters from the series as a result. On the other hand, this penchant for aggression has also put her in the crosshairs of her family's rivals from time to time.

For instance, at the tail end of Season 3, Beth faces a second attempt on her life. As synchronized hits are planned on three Dutton family members, Beth's office is rocked by an explosion. All the same, she narrowly survives death in "Yellowstone," as she is seen walking out of the burning building in the Season 4 premiere of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western.