Yellowstone Confirms Whether Kelly Reilly's Beth Is Dead
As any fan of "Yellowstone" will know, the show is filled with alliances, betrayals, and compromises that often move the series into morally murky territory. For this reason, the hit series joins other greats like "The Wire" and "The Sopranos" in creating a world where no character is absolutely right or wrong but instead exists in the ether between what those words mean to them and others.
Still, in a cast of especially prickly pears, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is by far the prickliest. With her no-nonsense attitude, ice-cold demeanor, and acerbic wit, Beth takes no prisoners in "Yellowstone" and has become one of the most memorable characters from the series as a result. On the other hand, this penchant for aggression has also put her in the crosshairs of her family's rivals from time to time.
For instance, at the tail end of Season 3, Beth faces a second attempt on her life. As synchronized hits are planned on three Dutton family members, Beth's office is rocked by an explosion. All the same, she narrowly survives death in "Yellowstone," as she is seen walking out of the burning building in the Season 4 premiere of Taylor Sheridan's neo-western.
The Duttons are pretty adept at cheating death on Yellowstone
In Season 4, Episode 1 ("Half the Money"), Beth is seen stumbling uncertainly out of her burning office building. Covered in soot and ash and visibly shaken, Beth still tries to keep up the unflappable demeanor for which she is known in "Yellowstone," only asking a nearby man for a cigarette despite having narrowly escaped death.
With that in mind, what makes "Yellowstone" work better at walking back character deaths than many other series is that there are enduring factors to remind you of the character's trauma. Beth is permanently scarred by both attacks on her life, and the burn marks from the blast show up as scars for the remainder of the series.
Though someone as wealthy as Beth could likely afford the type of skin graft surgery that might help to cover these scars, she instead wears them like a badge of honor. Beth's scars are a reminder of what she has endured for having the gall to be who she is on "Yellowstone," and she owns them proudly rather than trying to hide them.
While Season 5 may not have seen any further attempts on Beth's life, fans definitely shouldn't count on her safety as the series continues to ratchet toward its conclusion, considering the intense family rivalry between her and Jamie (Wes Bentley).