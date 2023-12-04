Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer Had A Tragic End In Real Life

Though J. Robert Oppenheimer is a figure who has been relegated to the pages of history in more modern times, Christopher Nolan's biopic on the influential physicist has made the scientist (played by Cillian Murphy) who helped build the atomic bomb into a household name once again, coming off the back of a nearly $1 billion box office take as of press time.

Of course, there's an irony there, as the famed theoretical physicist was once well-known enough to grace the cover of Time Magazine, as did his antagonist in "Oppenheimer," Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). Furthermore, while the movie does dig into the sadness and tragedy that defined much of the titular scientist's life, it stops short of showing his final years.

As audiences who have watched "Oppenheimer" will likely have noted, the character is almost always seen with a cigarette in hand, even at the most pivotal moments of the development of the bombs. With this in mind, it probably won't surprise many viewers to learn that the physicist eventually died of throat cancer in 1967. A lifetime devotee of Princeton University, the historical figure passed away at his Princeton home at the age of 62 following unsuccessful treatments for his illness.