Oppenheimer: The 6 Christopher Nolan Movies That Sported A Bigger Budget

Despite never making it to the number one spot at the box office, "Oppenheimer" has had an incredible run at the box office. The film has already cleared $700 million, and that's pretty impressive for a biopic about a scientist. Still, even with that kind of performance behind it, Christopher Nolan is competing with himself, being that "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Inception" each have higher grosses.

However, there's another way that "Oppenheimer," which is approaching an interesting box office record, can be compared and contrasted with other Nolan projects: its budget. After all, movies aren't generally considered a success until they're well past clearing the cost of making the film in the first place. In that regard, there are an astounding six movies from the director's filmography that cost more than Nolan's latest film.

At the top is the superhero trilogy wrapper, "The Dark Knight Rises." The epic sequel had more than double the budget of "Oppenheimer," with a cost of $230 million, putting it well past the $100 million cost of the writer-director's most recent film. Meanwhile, the time-bending spy thriller "Tenet" comes up next in line, with a budget of $205 million.