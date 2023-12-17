Yellowstone: Did Rip Know Beth Was Pregnant?

"Yellowstone" has been weaving a complex narrative over the course of its five seasons. Exploring everything from rural politics and federal regulations to the United States' treatment of Native Americans and land development issues, the series can be pretty dense, especially for newcomers expecting a more straightforward neo-western.

However, another aspect that complicates the central plot of "Yellowstone" regularly is the rich and extensive backstories that many of its main characters have. This is especially true of Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Beth (Kelly Reilly), who have a simmering hateful tension that's been brewing since Season 1. Of course, the reason for this is eventually revealed to be Jamie having helped Beth get an abortion, even though he knows that the doctor would also perform a hysterectomy on her.

Though Beth's current husband, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), fathered the child back when the two were both teenagers, he actually has no idea that the baby ever existed. In fact, he remains cordial and even friendly to Jamie throughout most of "Yellowstone. Naturally, though, that could change if he were ever to discover the secret. Despite witnessing Beth's hatred for Jamie on several occasions, Rip doesn't know that the source of Beth's disdain for her adopted brother is that he willingly allowed her to get a hysterectomy without her consent.