Smallville Creators Confirm A Lois Lane Theory Superman Fans Will Hate

Though there had been plenty of unique takes on Superman prior to "Smallville," the CW series still managed to distinguish itself in a few key ways. While the central pitch of the series was exploring the young life of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) and how he became the hero we know and love, the show also made some changes. For example, Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) is Clark's close friend. "Smallville" also introduces other new characters, like Chloe Sullivan (Alison Mack).

However, what many fans may not be aware of is the reason that Chloe existed on the show in the first place. Well, "Smallville" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar confirmed one of the paths that the character could have eventually taken on a recent episode of Welling and Rosenbaum's Talk Ville Podcast. The duo dropped a shocking revelation when asked about Chloe using the name Lois Lane as an alter ego early on in the series.

"We did talk about that, that maybe she is the proto-Lois and that later on, she had to change her identity or something like that, and she becomes Lois Lane," Millar admitted. "The issue, again, was we wanted to get Lois Lane, and they wouldn't give her to us," explained Gough, suggesting that Chloe could have gone on to become Lois. Naturally, the end of "Smallville" Season 3 would have teed this change up nicely, as it sees an assassination attempt on Chloe, something that could easily have led to her adopting a new persona.