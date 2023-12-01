MCU Theory: The X-Men Movies Teased A Marvel Villain Who May Cause A Mutant Saga

Before Marvel regained the movie rights to the X-Men, 20th Century Fox (renamed by Disney as 20th Century Studios) had a plan, and no, it didn't involve Dark Phoenix ... again ... probably. This plan involved scattered hints across multiple projects that another Big Bad was hiding out in the shadows, just waiting for the right movie to make his grand entrance. Agents of this villain and branches of his company appear in "X-Men: Apocalypse," "Deadpool 2," and "New Mutants." His given name is Dr. Nathaniel Essex, as in the founder of the Essex Corporation and the Essex House for Mutant Rehabilitation, but his chosen moniker is Mister Sinister.

To look at him is to see a pale, vampiric creature with raven hair, red eyes, and a certain fondness for black clothing. But despite all of these warning signs, Sinister is less Dracula and more Dr. Frankenstein. His passion, if you can call it that, is genetic experimentation.

Sinister's two primary objectives within the realm of scientific advancement involve the creation of clones to prolong his own life and the creation of powerful mutants to shorten the lives of his enemies. But while Fox never got the chance to adapt Sinister for the big screen, the Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely should. His inclusion in the MCU could have the kind of lasting ramifications that would justify a sudden influx of mutants, not to mention a sudden influx of fully realized, fully grown, familiar characters, like Cyclops or Storm. Sinister could even justify the return of the Fox-era actors in a more diegetic way than "Deadpool 3," and, believe it or not, it's all thanks to "The Marvels."