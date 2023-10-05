The Clone Saga Should Be Spider-Man's Next MCU Story (Thanks To No Way Home's Cameos)

If there's one thing that the last three web-slinging cinematic outings have confirmed, it's that the more Spider-People on screen, the better.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home," which saw the return of Peter 2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter 3 (Andrew Garfield), still stands as the third most successful MCU movie ever, swinging in behind only "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." On the animated side of things, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" walked away with an Oscar, followed by its sequel "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," which blew everyone away at the box office.

Looking at these huge successes, it seems obvious that people really, really love seeing multiple Spider-people on the big screen at the same time. That said, while cramming Tom Holland's live-action side of the Spider-Verse with more web-slingers seems like a straightforward win, leaning any harder on the multiverse is going to get old, quick. So if we want multiple Spider-people on screen but without multiple interdimensional portals, where do we begin? What notorious Spider-Man story, with more than one wall-crawler running around, would make for a good adaptation?

Well, for that, it's time to refresh the 1990s and take a long, hard look at "The Clone Saga," one of the most divisive story arcs in Spider-Man's history. Yes, readers hated it. But the concept was dynamite, and with the increasing love people have for characters like Scarlet Spider, retooling this story for the big screen could blow open the Spider-Verse open in a brilliant new way.