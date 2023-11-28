The Ending Of Invincible Season 2 Part 1 Explained

"Invincible" Season 2 starts with a peek at an alternate reality. In this world, Mark sided with his father, Omni-Man, and helped take over the Earth. The planet is decimated, and the few people who are still trying to resist the Viltrumites are hunted down and brutally murdered by the father-son duo. This peek is like an "Invincible" version of Marvel's "What If...?" series. It also serves as an introduction for Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown).

Angstrom has the ability to open portals to other dimensions, and he's in the process of building a machine that will merge every version of himself into one super being that has the knowledge necessary to create a utopia on multiple Earths. Back in the standard "Invincible" reality, Mark is still reeling from what happened at the end of Season 1, and he agrees to work for Cecil (Walton Goggins) to assuage his guilt. One of Cecil's jobs leads Mark into a confrontation with the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson), and the ensuing fight destroys Angstrom's machine and leaves his mind fractured between different versions of reality.

While all of this is going on, the rest of the world is also trying to move on from the Omni-Man incident. The Guardians of the Globe are struggling to get their mojo back while saving the planet from various catastrophes. Mark's friends are getting ready to start their college careers, and his mother Debbie is dealing with the loss of her husband.