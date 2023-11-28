Blue Bloods Season 14: Donnie Wahlberg Posts New BTS Video With Marisa Ramirez

Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram post is flooded with comments from fans, most of whom have conflicting emotions on the video. On the one hand, they're glad to see Danny and Maria back in action, but they're disappointed with the show ending. Many comments put out the red carpet by writing similar "Welcome back!" posts. Instagram user @lynn_mader_ shared the relatable feeling, "Love you guys love this show it's the best don't let this be the last season please! Tom [Selleck] probably wants to retire which I understand but Donnie is one of the next biggest stars in the show too why can't they show go on!" Another fan added, "Can't wait!!! But I'm also sad that it's the last season."

Fortunately, fans still have pretty much a full season of "Blue Bloods" to look forward to. Due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes cutting in the 2023/2024 season, most shows will premiere in the spring with a truncated episode count. Most series will likely receive 10 to 13 episodes, but "Blue Bloods" will get a bit more for Season 14. Deadline reports "Blue Bloods" Season 14 will air its first 10 episodes in the spring of 2024. The remaining eight will then air in the fall of 2024, meaning it will get 18 episodes in total. The show usually puts out at least 20 episodes a season, so while it's a bit less, it should be enough to where fans don't feel short-changed.

Through it all, it looks like Wahlberg has an optimistic attitude about the whole thing. And who knows? Maybe Season 14 will allow the writers to develop Danny and Maria's relationship even further.