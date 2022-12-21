Joaquin Phoenix Was Deeply Involved In Shaping Ridley Scott's Upcoming Napoleon Movie

It's now been over two decades since director-producer Ridley Scott collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix on a movie. That movie, of course, was 2000's "Gladiator," in which Phoenix played Commodus, the ruthless leader of ancient Rome. Flash forward to today, and fans now are looking forward to seeing Phoenix as another historical leader in Scott's upcoming film, "Napoleon."

Of course, both Phoenix and Scott have been keeping busy in the years since working together. Phoenix has performed in plenty of quality films such as "The Master," "Her," and "Joker." Behind the camera, Scott has continued his tradition of ambitious projects, including "Black Hawk Down," "Prometheus," and "The Martian." Before beginning work on "Napoleon," the English-born filmmaker jumped back into the epic-historical-drama genre with his 2021 film, "The Last Duel."

Phoenix steps into the boots of Napoleon Bonaparte for the new movie (originally titled "Kitbag"), which will be released exclusively on Apple TV+ in 2023. Based on what we know so far, the film follows Bonaparte's rise to power "viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine," as the official synopsis puts it. In a recent interview, Scott commented that based on his observations, the way Phoenix dove into his performance helped shape the movie.