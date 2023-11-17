Wish Review: Disney Has An Identity Crisis

For those of you who aren't living under the heel of the Mouse who rules over us all, Disney is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary as an animation studio. The intention of "Wish" is clearly to serve as a victory lap, honoring the legacy of the entertainment giant — but what it ends up representing is an identity crisis. It's trying to be a throwback to Disney's classic fairy tale adaptations, but it also can't resist some of modern animation's more cringey affections, overpopulating the film with talking animal sidekicks that provide the barest of comic relief. There are some elements of "Wish" that genuinely work, which makes the film more frustrating than bad, because you can see the glimmer of what it could have been if its creators had committed to their initial concept.

In "Wish," the kingdom of Rosas is ruled over by Magnifico (Chris Pine), a sorcerer monarch with the power to grant the wishes of its citizens. The process is simple: when someone turns 18, they offer up their wish to Magnifico, who promises to keep it safe for them. Once a month, he grants one wish in a big wish-granting PR ceremony. Some lucky people get their wish when they're relatively young, while others — like Asha's (Ariana DeBose) grandfather, who's about to turn 100 — are still waiting to have their dreams come true. Makes sense, right? After all, not everyone can get their wish granted, that's just impractical. And what if some of the citizens were wishing for bad things, like their neighbor's barky dog to be murdered or the inauguration of President Gary Busey? You have to have some kind of screening system.

But that's not the problem. What's actually at play here is that when these people give up their wishes, they forget them, and sacrifice an essential part of themselves in the hope that someday their wildest dreams will become reality. When plucky young Asha interviews to be the king's assistant, she asks a simple question: if Magnifico knows he's never going to grant certain wishes, why can't he just return them to the people? This, it turns out, is the wrong question to ask. Magnifico doesn't like having anyone question his methods, and the fallout of this failed interview leads to absolute chaos — especially after Asha's wish on a star sends the star down to Earth, a Kirby-like yellow ball determined to help her out. But the fight to restore the dreams of Rosas to their rightful owners is more dangerous than Asha ever could have imagined.