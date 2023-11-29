Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Refuses To Watch One X-Men Movie

No matter what the consensus might be on "The Marvels," which has made MCU history in the worst way with its box office results, one thing is certain: Iman Vellani must be protected at all costs. Besides being one of the brightest and best talents the MCU has to offer, Vellani knows her way around the Marvel Cinematic Universe and those adjacent to it better than most. When the topic of the X-Men universe and its tangled timelines came into conversation with Erik Voss on "New Rockstars," she expressed her immense enthusiasm about bringing more mutants and their stories linked to them over to the MCU. Just maybe not "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."

When asked what part of the "X-Men" universe Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) has stumbled into in "The Marvels" post-credits scene, Vellani theorized, "The first three films, I guess. Kelsey Grammer? That only makes sense." She then added and quickly corrected herself, saying, "I was going to say, 'Any X-Men universe is fine with me,' but I still refuse to watch 'Dark Phoenix.'"

The last "X-Men" film is certainly not on the top of many lists as far as the mutant-filled franchise goes, but then neither is "X-Men: The Last Stand," which Grammer's Beast debuted in. Ranking previous entries isn't what's important, though. The biggest concern that Vellani had more theories on was which other iterations from the former franchise could appear in future films alongside the brainy blue hero.