Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani Refuses To Watch One X-Men Movie
No matter what the consensus might be on "The Marvels," which has made MCU history in the worst way with its box office results, one thing is certain: Iman Vellani must be protected at all costs. Besides being one of the brightest and best talents the MCU has to offer, Vellani knows her way around the Marvel Cinematic Universe and those adjacent to it better than most. When the topic of the X-Men universe and its tangled timelines came into conversation with Erik Voss on "New Rockstars," she expressed her immense enthusiasm about bringing more mutants and their stories linked to them over to the MCU. Just maybe not "X-Men: Dark Phoenix."
When asked what part of the "X-Men" universe Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) has stumbled into in "The Marvels" post-credits scene, Vellani theorized, "The first three films, I guess. Kelsey Grammer? That only makes sense." She then added and quickly corrected herself, saying, "I was going to say, 'Any X-Men universe is fine with me,' but I still refuse to watch 'Dark Phoenix.'"
The last "X-Men" film is certainly not on the top of many lists as far as the mutant-filled franchise goes, but then neither is "X-Men: The Last Stand," which Grammer's Beast debuted in. Ranking previous entries isn't what's important, though. The biggest concern that Vellani had more theories on was which other iterations from the former franchise could appear in future films alongside the brainy blue hero.
Iman Vellani thinks Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen could be making a comeback in the MCU
Besides an impressive appearance from Beast under a new CGI sheen, the post-credits scene from "The Marvels" also made mention of Charles Xavier, previously played by Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy in the "X-Men" franchise. While the former has already made a brief appearance in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" before being taken out by Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Iman Vellani still has hope that another version of his Charles is the one waiting upstairs for Monica.
"I think Stewart makes sense, yeah, given Beast's age, and he's already in beasty mode, you know, I think Stewart," Vellani theorized, leading her to suggest that you can't have one comic book movie icon make an appearance without his metal-bending equal. "Hopefully, Ian McKellen's [Magneto] somewhere in there, too, right? Then Halle Berry [Storm] pops up. I think it'd be a jump scare if we get Anna Paquin [Rogue] too."
While she might be throwing some big names in there, it's a dream list that might be checked off sooner than we think. Besides Hugh Jackman appearing in "Deadpool 3" behind-the-scenes updates suggest the return of other "X-Men" stars will join Wade Wilson next year. We'll just have to wait and see who made the cut, and probably get in line behind Vellani when we do.