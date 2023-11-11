The Marvels' Opening Weekend Box Office Is Set To Make MCU History In The Worst Way

"The Marvels" is on track to have the lowest-grossing opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date.

Back in early 2019, audiences around the world headed to their local multiplexes to witness Brie Larson's debut as Captain Marvel in the heroine's self-titled picture. Marketing and interview clips expertly suggested that Captain Marvel was the future of the MCU, which was on track to wrap up its first chapter later that summer with the fan-service heavy "Avengers: Endgame." And so, "Captain Marvel" debuted to a whopping $153 million stateside. The film went on to rake in over $700 million in international markets, thanks in part to a $153 million haul from China. All in all, Larson's debut pic made $1.1 billion.

Just four years later, "The Marvels" is on track to have the lowest debut for an MCU film. No, not the lowest-grossing debut post-pandemic – just the lowest, ever. Deadline has the Nia DaCosta-directed picture coming in anywhere between $47 to $52 million this weekend. The flick had a Friday haul of $21.5 million. While Disney hasn't released official numbers, there's likely no scenario where the film sees a generous, headline-changing spike this weekend. With an opening weekend take just south of $52 million, "The Marvels" is making MCU history.

For context, the Edward Norton-starring film "The Incredible Hulk," arguably the closest thing Kevin Feige's cinematic toybox has to a black sheep, debuted at $55 million back in 2008. It's all but certain that "The Marvels" will emerge as one of the lowest-grossing entries in the entire MCU, potentially achieving a worldwide haul that fails to overtake the $426 million domestic cume of the first "Captain Marvel."