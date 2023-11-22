Scream 7: Jenna Ortega Exits Film For Wednesday Season 2

Jenna Ortega will not be returning for "Scream 7."

Earlier this week, it was reported that Melissa Barrera would not be returning for the currently untitled seventh "Scream" film. Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter in the franchise, was fired by Spyglass Media over social media posts relating to the ongoing Palestinian-Israel conflict. Barrera's dismissal from the highly-anticipated "Scream 7" has proven to be controversial, and left fans of the long-running slasher series uneasy about the franchise's future. Now, Deadline reports that Jenna Ortega, who stars as Tara Carpenter, will not be returning for "Scream 7."

The outlet notes that Ortega, who has emerged as one of Hollywood's most in-demand talents since her 2022 "Scream" debut, is leaving the franchise to film "Wednesday" Season 2. Ortega's decision reportedly has nothing to do with Barrera's firing. Ortega's choice to call it curtains on "Scream" was made months ago according to The Hollywood Reporter, though it hasn't escaped many that the bombshell news comes in the wake of yesterday's controversial move.

"Scream 7" is still in early production — Deadline says a script isn't even ready yet — and Ortega has big plans occupying her schedule. The "X" actress is heading to Ireland in April to film "Wednesday" Season 2, and needs to wrap up the decades-in-the-making "Beetlejuice 2," which was forced to pause production due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. With Ortega and Barrera out of the picture, it's unclear what a "Scream 7" would look like. After all, the franchise made it pretty darn clear with 2023's "Scream VI" that the Carpenter sisters would be at the heart of the series going forward.