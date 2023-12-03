Deadpool & The X-Men's Beast Have A Disney Love Affair In Romantic Marvel Fanart
With "The Marvels" in the rearview mirror, "Deadpool 3" is up next as a new installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and expectations are high. Not only is it following up two well-received "Deadpool" movies already, but the film will involve the multiverse. This will likely bring in characters from previous Marvel films and characters from the Fox universe, tying them into the overarching story of the MCU. There are many ways the film could have fun with this premise, and Kode Abdo, aka @bosslogic on Instagram, has envisioned one such scene we wouldn't be surprised to see in the movie.
The scene, cheekily titled "Booty & The Beast," sees the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) dancing with Beast (Kelsey Grammer) from "X-Men: The Last Stand." The crossover didn't come out of nowhere, as Beast appears in a mid-credit scene for "The Marvels" to check in on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), after she ends up in another dimension. It could've simply been a fun cameo, or the scene could hint that Grammer's Beast will show up at some point in "Deadpool 3."
Would Deadpool don a gorgeous red gown and dance with Beast in an homage to "Beauty and the Beast?" It wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility, especially now that Disney owns the rights to the character. It would certainly be in Wade Wilson's wheelhouse to poke fun at some Disney properties, and this would be a fun way to do it.
Beast could be the tip of the iceberg for Deadpool 3 cameos
To be clear, there's no guarantee at this point Beast will appear in "Deadpool 3." His cameo in "The Marvels" suggests a variant of him is out there somewhere in the multiverse, and he's been such a prominent player in the "X-Men" movies that it would make sense for him to appear. For the time being, most reported cameos are simply rumors, and we'll likely get more information as we get closer to the release date of July 26, 2024.
Of course, there's a lot of talk about getting former X-Men movie stars into the film for one final hurrah. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will be part of the plot, and he may bring some friends with him. Rumors suggest Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), and Storm (Halle Berry) could reprise their roles from previous X-Men movies. In a surprising twist, Jennifer Garner seems to be part of the story to return as Elektra from the "Daredevil" and "Elektra" movies. Then there are the rumors that seem especially out of left field, such as Taylor Swift getting cast as the mutant, Dazzler.
These casting rumors should be taken with a grain of salt. "Deadpool 3" is likely going to try to keep a lid on a lot of possible cameos in the lead-up to the movie so that there can be ample surprises for audiences. But if they decide to have Deadpool and Beast dance in a ballroom while Dazzler sings "Beauty and the Beast," it'll instantly become a top three MCU movie.