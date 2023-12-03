Deadpool & The X-Men's Beast Have A Disney Love Affair In Romantic Marvel Fanart

With "The Marvels" in the rearview mirror, "Deadpool 3" is up next as a new installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and expectations are high. Not only is it following up two well-received "Deadpool" movies already, but the film will involve the multiverse. This will likely bring in characters from previous Marvel films and characters from the Fox universe, tying them into the overarching story of the MCU. There are many ways the film could have fun with this premise, and Kode Abdo, aka @bosslogic on Instagram, has envisioned one such scene we wouldn't be surprised to see in the movie.

The scene, cheekily titled "Booty & The Beast," sees the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) dancing with Beast (Kelsey Grammer) from "X-Men: The Last Stand." The crossover didn't come out of nowhere, as Beast appears in a mid-credit scene for "The Marvels" to check in on Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), after she ends up in another dimension. It could've simply been a fun cameo, or the scene could hint that Grammer's Beast will show up at some point in "Deadpool 3."

Would Deadpool don a gorgeous red gown and dance with Beast in an homage to "Beauty and the Beast?" It wouldn't be outside of the realm of possibility, especially now that Disney owns the rights to the character. It would certainly be in Wade Wilson's wheelhouse to poke fun at some Disney properties, and this would be a fun way to do it.