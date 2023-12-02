Major Actors Who Have No Movies Or Shows In 2024

Johnny Depp made his film debut as the troubled teen Glen Lantz in the first "Nightmare on Elm Street" film. His acting career would flourish in the '90s, taking on starring roles in titles like "Edward Scissorhands," "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," and "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." In 2003, however, he landed perhaps his most iconic role, starring as the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" series proved immensely popular — and lucrative — for Depp, it all came crashing down shortly after the fifth entry, as serious allegations of domestic abuse were levied against the actor. In the immediate aftermath, Disney cut ties with Depp, axing him from any plans for a sixth installment in the franchise. While he continued to work on a number of smaller-scale film roles before and during the highly publicized and contentious trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, 2024 is set to be the first year in over a decade without an appearance in a new film or television project by Depp — at least, in front of the camera.

As reported by Variety, Depp is instead looking to return to directing, with a new project titled "Modi" focusing on the life of the late Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. It's set to feature a mix of Italian and American stars, with Al Pacino joining Luisa Ranieri and Riccardo Scamarcio, who will play Modigliani.

