Spider-Man Rumor Spells MAJOR Trouble For Tom Holland's Peter Parker

Peter Parker might be squaring up against a major foe if a "Spider-Man" rumor is to be believed.

After "No Way Home" graced cinemas in 2021, things have been relatively quiet for everyone's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. While the "Home" trilogy is over, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing to pump out a number of interesting films and series, expanding the already behemoth franchise. And as great as "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "She-Hulk" have been for Kevin Feige's toybox, it's clear that the franchise has been losing system as signaled by declining box office receipts and general fan reception.

While it's almost impossible to know if another "Spider-Man" film will help propel Marvel to the top of the food chain once again, it's clear that fans want more. After all, "No Way Home" grossed nearly $2 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic and has casually emerged as one of the most beloved "Spider-Man" entries of all time. Seeing as the film ends on a bittersweet but optimistic note, it's obvious that it's setting up an entirely new batch of films, with Tom Holland as a more assured, mature, and scrappy Peter Parker.

Concrete plot details on what's next for the MCU's Spider-Man are under wraps. And seeing as production on a new film hasn't even been announced, it's fair to say that we won't be seeing Peter Parker swing onto the big screen for quite some time. However, there are rumors floating about who the webhead could be squaring up against in his next film. Hollywood insider MyTimeToShineHello says that Scorpion (Michael Mando) is set to return. While it remains to be seen if this rumor actually manifests, it would be interesting to see the character return to the MCU, especially after they made it clear that they have beef against Spider-Man.