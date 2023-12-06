Jason Momoa Is Officially Done Playing Aquaman - But Teases A Return To The DCU
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" marks the final time Jason Momoa dips his toe in as Arthur Curry. As the last entry in the DC Extended Universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran take a full grip on that world of heroes and villains, the sequel puts an end to the franchise that homes Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and two Batmen from different timelines.
Thankfully, as revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," while the tide might be heading in for Momoa's stint as Aquaman, there could be another spot for him in the new DC universe that will take him off-world and transform him into one mean Czarnian. "This is the end of this DCEU universe unless ... Things have happened before. There'll always be a place for me at DC. They like me," Momoa admitted to Jimmy Fallon, keeping cryptic about where things could go.
That place, while not confirmed just yet, could well be Lobo, DC's bad-attitude bounty hunter from space who has been rumored to be linked to Momoa for some time and might be appearing alongside the future Man of Steel.
Momoa might be appearing in Superman: Legacy as Lobo
A report from Variety regarding issues behind the scenes of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" reveals that Jason Momoa was in talks to take on the role of Lobo in "Superman: Legacy," a film already crammed with comic book characters appearing alongside the Last Son of Krypton. Besides introducing us to David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as the new Superman and Lois Lane, the "Superman: Legacy" cast list is moving faster than a speeding bullet. Other names to be visiting Metropolis and James Gunn's new take on the hero are Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo as Supes' best pal, Jimmy Olsen.
Factoring in this growing guest list, what better timing for Momoa to ride in on a monstrous space bike as Lobo than after laying down his trident as Aquaman? Given the flurry of big names that is gradually building in Gunn's upcoming directorial effort, it would make perfect sense (and be downright incredible) if Momoa were announced for the part mere days after drying off from the gold and green outfit he brought so much life to. Either way, there's no better choice for the Main Man than the man who made "my man" his trademark quote.