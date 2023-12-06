Jason Momoa Is Officially Done Playing Aquaman - But Teases A Return To The DCU

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" marks the final time Jason Momoa dips his toe in as Arthur Curry. As the last entry in the DC Extended Universe before James Gunn and Peter Safran take a full grip on that world of heroes and villains, the sequel puts an end to the franchise that homes Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and two Batmen from different timelines.

Thankfully, as revealed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," while the tide might be heading in for Momoa's stint as Aquaman, there could be another spot for him in the new DC universe that will take him off-world and transform him into one mean Czarnian. "This is the end of this DCEU universe unless ... Things have happened before. There'll always be a place for me at DC. They like me," Momoa admitted to Jimmy Fallon, keeping cryptic about where things could go.

That place, while not confirmed just yet, could well be Lobo, DC's bad-attitude bounty hunter from space who has been rumored to be linked to Momoa for some time and might be appearing alongside the future Man of Steel.