Scream 7 Will Likely Be Another Franchise Reboot - But Will Fans Get On Board?

"Scream 7" is not going to go the way fans think.

Earlier this week, "Scream" fans received the shocking news that Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter in the slasher series, won't be returning for the upcoming untitled seventh film in the franchise. Spyglass Media, the production house behind the series, dropped Barrera because of social media posts relating to the currently ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The move proved to be controversial, especially amongst the franchise's younger, Gen Z fans. Just a day later, it was reported that Tara Carpenter actor Jenna Ortega was exiting "Scream 7" due to scheduling conflicts with "Wednesday" Season 2.

In a span of 24 hours, hope for "Scream 7" ultimately vanished due to two of its lead stars leaving the project. Seeing as 2023's "Scream VI" definitively established the Carpenter sisters as the franchise's new protags (a creative move widely praised by fans), it's difficult to see how the franchise will move forward without Barrera or Ortega. Now, Variety says that the creatives behind "Scream" are debating a full creative reboot of the series. Plans for the upcoming picture need to be retooled with screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick now focusing on a brand new draft of the seventhquel.

The outlet notes that producers want to bring Sidney Prescott actor Neve Campbell back for "Scream 7." Campbell was noticeably absent from "Scream VI" after a pay dispute. The franchise creatives are even considering bringing Patrick Dempsey back (he played detective Mark Kincaid in "Scream 3" and would later go on to marry Prescott off-screen).

However, whatever direction the franchise decides to go, it's clear that "Scream" fans aren't having any of it.