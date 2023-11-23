Scream 7 Will Likely Be Another Franchise Reboot - But Will Fans Get On Board?
"Scream 7" is not going to go the way fans think.
Earlier this week, "Scream" fans received the shocking news that Melissa Barrera, who plays Sam Carpenter in the slasher series, won't be returning for the upcoming untitled seventh film in the franchise. Spyglass Media, the production house behind the series, dropped Barrera because of social media posts relating to the currently ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The move proved to be controversial, especially amongst the franchise's younger, Gen Z fans. Just a day later, it was reported that Tara Carpenter actor Jenna Ortega was exiting "Scream 7" due to scheduling conflicts with "Wednesday" Season 2.
In a span of 24 hours, hope for "Scream 7" ultimately vanished due to two of its lead stars leaving the project. Seeing as 2023's "Scream VI" definitively established the Carpenter sisters as the franchise's new protags (a creative move widely praised by fans), it's difficult to see how the franchise will move forward without Barrera or Ortega. Now, Variety says that the creatives behind "Scream" are debating a full creative reboot of the series. Plans for the upcoming picture need to be retooled with screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick now focusing on a brand new draft of the seventhquel.
The outlet notes that producers want to bring Sidney Prescott actor Neve Campbell back for "Scream 7." Campbell was noticeably absent from "Scream VI" after a pay dispute. The franchise creatives are even considering bringing Patrick Dempsey back (he played detective Mark Kincaid in "Scream 3" and would later go on to marry Prescott off-screen).
However, whatever direction the franchise decides to go, it's clear that "Scream" fans aren't having any of it.
Scream fans are ready to be done with the franchise
While "Scream" producers scramble to figure out how to move the franchise forward, fans are voicing their belief that the series managed to wipe away its nearly three-decade legacy in a matter of 24 hours. Immediately after it was announced that Melissa Barrera was fired from "Scream 7" due to social media posts, fans came out in droves to support her and denounce Spyglass Media's decisions. Take to the r/Scream fan subreddit and it becomes obvious that a majority of fans are vocal about their displeasure. "I'm not watching without her," wrote user u/Aggressive-Motor1764S in a post featuring a still of Barrera's Sam. That post has since accrued over 5,000 upvotes, emerging as the most upvoted post in the entire subreddit.
Fans continue to rally behind Barrera, especially after she posted a statement where she addressed claims made by Spyglass Media that she spread antisemitic messaging. And with Ortega gone, the sentiment to abandon "Scream" has grown considerably. While Ortega's decision to leave "Scream 7" behind is reportedly rooted in scheduling conflicts and not Barrera's dismissal, the announcement of the news and its timing is certainly leaving fans scratching their heads.
Many seem adamant about boycotting "Scream 7," regardless of what it looks like. A viral post on X from @zachsilberberg reads "Audiences not returning for 'SCREAM 7,'" with an attached image of an empty cinema. The fan backlash is immense and in a situation like this, studios typically go for fan service, like bringing an old guard back to quell outrage. But even if Spyglass can bring Neve Campbell back, fans just don't seem to care.
Fans want Neve Campbell to stand her ground
Variety doesn't offer any explicit plot details regarding "Scream 7" but it's clear that the film's script has to be retooled now that the Carpenter sisters are out of the picture. Perhaps the most notable behind-the-scenes tidbit is how the film's producers are hoping to bring Neve Campbell back into the mix. Campbell returned for 2022's "Scream," which expertly rebooted the franchise by reintroducing Sidney Prescott as an old guard who hands the torch over to the Carpenter sisters.
When it came time for "Scream VI," Campbell was asked to return but decided not to after a less-than-ideal paycheck offer. "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise," the actress said in 2022, via Deadline. While her presence was missed in "Scream VI," the film treated Prescott's character with respect and managed to do a decent job without her, proving that "Scream" could have longevity without Campbell. Fans praised Campbell at the time for sticking to her guns and demanding what she was worth.
Now, fans are hoping that Campbell does the exact same thing if execs come calling with a "Scream 7" offer. "They are about to call Neve Campbell groveling, attempting to back up the money truck to convince her to come back and I truly hope she tells them to go f*** themselves before hanging up!" shared X user @WillTheLandMan. This sentiment was echoed by a number of fans, including X user @zachsilberberg, who shared, "now they want to crawl back to her after f***king over their new leads? neve campbell should spit on whatever they offer her."
It will be a long wait to see what plans for "Scream 7" actually end up materializing, but as of now, it appears that many fans of the franchise simply aren't interested.