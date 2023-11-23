Melissa Barrera Speaks Out In First Statement Since Scream VII Firing

After she was dropped from the upcoming installment in the perennially popular "Scream" franchise, Melissa Barrera is addressing the social media posts that allegedly led to Spyglass Media Group cutting her from the project.

On November 21, news broke that Barrera had been let go from "Scream VII," allegedly due to statements the actor had made on social media regarding the ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza, specifically about the plight of Palestinian civilians. Producers Spyglass Media Group later released a statement regarding Barrera's firing that read, "Spyglass' stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

Social media has been alight with discussion regarding Barrera's statements, the producers' accusations of antisemitism and hate speech, and her apparent firing. Now, the actor herself has released a statement.

"First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia," Barrera wrote on her Instagram story (as recorded by Deadline). "I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people. As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need."

Barrera continued on to say, "Every person on this earth- regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status- deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."