Jon Hamm Wants To Play This Marvel Villain After Missing Out On X-Men

There's been no shortage of high-profile actors who have joined the MCU over the last 15 years. From longtime stalwarts like Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson, who have since left the franchise, to newer stalwarts like Brie Larson and Iman Vellani, there are plenty of talented performers who have graced the screen since the cinematic universe first launched. However, that doesn't mean that everyone has gotten the chance to join in on the fun. In fact, even a big star like Jon Hamm narrowly missed his chance to star in a sequel to "The New Mutants," where he was being considered for the role of classic X-Men villain Mr. Sinister.

Still, the actor is holding out hope that maybe someday he could still be a part of the MCU, which has since reacquired the rights to X-Men. It isn't Mr. Sinister who could be on the docket next for Hamm, though, but another high-profile villain — Doctor Doom.

"Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me," Hamm told Screen Rant. "But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?"