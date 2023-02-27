Brie Larson Calls Iman Vellani The Perfect Ms. Marvel

Following the not-so-welcome reception for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," it's easy to wonder if Kevin Feige and the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios are working on damage control — or, that is, making adjustments to the slate ahead. Schedule changes have already happened: Not only are "Secret Invasion" and "Loki" Season 2 now set to be the only TV shows appearing this year, but a potential body-swapping big-screen outing, "The Marvels," was also pushed to November from its summer slot.

Fan excitement for "The Marvels," though, remains high — and is getting higher. The upcoming film sees Iman Vellani break out from her small-screen stint in the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," along with "WandaVision" supporting star Teyona Parris as Monica Rambeau aka Photon. Together, they'll be joining Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the upcoming entry directed by Nia DaCosta, who recently scared audiences in her critically-acclaimed "Candyman" sequel.

So far, the only bit of info we have on what "The Marvels" will entail is that Kamala Khan (Vellani) might be switching spots with Danvers, who was last seen dropping in on the young super's room at the end of her Disney+ show. From there, a team-up is getting teed up that Larson admitted she couldn't wait to be a part of. In fact, it was the Captain's time with Kamala in the comics that swayed her to join the Marvel ranks in the first place.