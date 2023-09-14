Scream 7 Director And More Details
The "Scream" franchise will probably continue until the end of time — so here's what we know about the upcoming seventh installment.
After "Scream VI" was released in March of 2023 and introduced a new generation of heroes, fans are ready for the seventh movie in the long-running franchise, which initially kicked off in 1996. Directed by Kevin Williamson and written by horror legend Wes Craven, the exceedingly self-aware spin on the slasher franchise, which saw Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends fleeing from a masked killer known only as Ghostface, was an immediate hit, and you know what that means: sequels. "Scream 2" and "Scream 3" came quickly thereafter in 1997 and 2000, and over a decade later, "Scream 4" and an original TV series on MTV rolled out in 2011 and 2015, respectively. "Scream," the fifth movie that shares a title with the first, arrived in 2022, and then, "Scream VI."
So what can we expect from "Scream 7," which, as of this writing, doesn't have a super-stylized title just yet? We know Christopher Landon will serve as the movie's director, but as for the release date, cast, and plot, details are still thin on the ground. Here's what we know so far, and how you can watch the rest of the franchise.
Christopher Landon is directing Scream 7
According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Christopher Landon is set to direct the seventh movie, which is currently in the development stage. Landon will take the reins from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed both "Scream" (the fifth one, not the first) and "Scream VI."
Landon is no stranger to horror movies and recently worked on both "Happy Deathday" movies and the modern body-swap flick "Freaky," so it seems like the "Scream" franchise is in pretty solid hands overall. As THR notes, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will still serve as executive producers on the film, but they're working on some original horror prospects that are taking precedence.
THR also specifics that, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes, nobody knows whether or not actors like Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will return to the roles they originated in "Scream" and "Scream VI," especially when you consider that Ortega is now an Emmy nominee and megastar thanks to her leading turn in the Netflix original series "Wednesday." Regardless, "Scream 7" has a director locked down as soon as it leaves development and moves forward.
Where can you watch the rest of the Scream movies?
While you wait for more news about "Scream 7," here's the good news: almost all of the previous movies are available to watch on the same streaming service.
"Scream," "Scream 2," "Scream 3," Scream," and "Scream VI" are all available to stream right now on Paramount+, so whether you're looking to rewatch the bulk of the movies or you haven't seen the series yet, now's your chance. So what about "Scream 4?" That one is available on Starz — which means you can also access it if you have Starz access through a different service like Hulu. In case you like to lay claim to your "Scream" movies, you can buy any of these movies from any major streaming services as well.
Fans of the "Scream" franchise will likely have a while to wait before the seventh movie actually comes out, but there are plenty of movies to revisit in the meantime — and most of them are in the same place.