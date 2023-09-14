Scream 7 Director And More Details

The "Scream" franchise will probably continue until the end of time — so here's what we know about the upcoming seventh installment.

After "Scream VI" was released in March of 2023 and introduced a new generation of heroes, fans are ready for the seventh movie in the long-running franchise, which initially kicked off in 1996. Directed by Kevin Williamson and written by horror legend Wes Craven, the exceedingly self-aware spin on the slasher franchise, which saw Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends fleeing from a masked killer known only as Ghostface, was an immediate hit, and you know what that means: sequels. "Scream 2" and "Scream 3" came quickly thereafter in 1997 and 2000, and over a decade later, "Scream 4" and an original TV series on MTV rolled out in 2011 and 2015, respectively. "Scream," the fifth movie that shares a title with the first, arrived in 2022, and then, "Scream VI."

So what can we expect from "Scream 7," which, as of this writing, doesn't have a super-stylized title just yet? We know Christopher Landon will serve as the movie's director, but as for the release date, cast, and plot, details are still thin on the ground. Here's what we know so far, and how you can watch the rest of the franchise.