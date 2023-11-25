John Woo Chooses A Side In The 'Martin Scorsese Vs. Superhero Movies' Debate

Martin Scorsese thinks big blockbusters are hurting culture, and he's singled out superhero movies as a significant part of the problem. In short, the "Killers of the Flower Moon" director believes they're overshadowing other films, especially those that aren't manufactured to appeal to the widest possible audience. John Woo has now weighed in on this debate, and Hong Kong's godfather of gun-fu cinema is firmly on Marty's side.

"I've never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comic books," he told The New Yorker. "I prefer Martin Scorsese's movies, that kind of cinema. I can't wait to watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' I like old-fashioned movies, you know? Real cinema. There aren't many movies like that lately."

Woo's comments will undoubtedly pour more fuel on the ongoing debate about superhero movies and their current dominance over pop culture. However, recent box office returns suggest general audiences are becoming less interested in these fantastical blockbusters and are perhaps craving something different.