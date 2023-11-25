John Woo Chooses A Side In The 'Martin Scorsese Vs. Superhero Movies' Debate
Martin Scorsese thinks big blockbusters are hurting culture, and he's singled out superhero movies as a significant part of the problem. In short, the "Killers of the Flower Moon" director believes they're overshadowing other films, especially those that aren't manufactured to appeal to the widest possible audience. John Woo has now weighed in on this debate, and Hong Kong's godfather of gun-fu cinema is firmly on Marty's side.
"I've never liked watching movies with big special effects, or anything based on comic books," he told The New Yorker. "I prefer Martin Scorsese's movies, that kind of cinema. I can't wait to watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' I like old-fashioned movies, you know? Real cinema. There aren't many movies like that lately."
Woo's comments will undoubtedly pour more fuel on the ongoing debate about superhero movies and their current dominance over pop culture. However, recent box office returns suggest general audiences are becoming less interested in these fantastical blockbusters and are perhaps craving something different.
Is superhero fatigue is real?
In the past, Martin Scorsese has compared superhero movies to theme park rides and artificial intelligence, indicating that he believes they lack certain qualities. He's also worried that they will lead to generations of moviegoers believing that they're the only type of cinema out there. "The danger there is what it's doing to our culture," he told GQ. "Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that's what movies are."
But could the tides be turning in Scorsese's favor?
"The Marvels" bombed at the box office, one of multiple superhero movies to underperform in 2023. "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania" earned an underwhelming $476 million worldwide and received mixed reviews. Elsewhere, DC's "The Flash" and "Blue Beetle" failed to live up to expectations for Warner Bros., proving it's not just Marvel encountering bad luck.
Meanwhile, thought-provoking projects such as "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" dominated the box office during their theatrical runs. Does this mean that general audiences are tired of comic book adaptations and seeking other films? Or would they just like to see better superhero movies alongside more variety on the big screen?