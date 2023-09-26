Scorsese Slams Big Blockbusters For Hurting Culture: 'We've Got To Save Cinema'

Director Martin Scorsese has once again made his opinion clear on superhero movies and other big blockbusters: he's not a fan, and he thinks they're detrimental to the art form as a whole. In a wide-ranging profile from GQ, Scorsese was asked about Marvel movies and franchise films, to which he replied, "The danger is what it's doing to our culture. Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those — that's what movies are."

According to Scorsese, this perceived threat can only be fought against by filmmakers, directors, and other people engaged in the craft of cinema. "It's got to come from the grassroots level," he said. "It's gotta come from the filmmakers themselves." As for who he sees leading that charge, the "Killers of the Flower Moon" director named two examples directly: the Safdie Brothers, best known for the harrowing thriller "Uncut Gems," and Christopher Nolan, fresh off the box-office success of "Oppenheimer." "Go reinvent. Don't complain about it," he said. "But it's true, because we've got to save cinema."

Scorsese finished by comparing franchise films to computer-generated art. "It's manufactured content," he told the magazine. "It's almost like AI making a film." He was quick to praise directors and special effects workers, but finished by asking what people are getting out of such movies. "What do these films, what will it give you?"