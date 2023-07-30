Barbie & Oppenheimer Help Break Another Box Office Record In Their Second Week

We are now entering the final day of the second weekend of "Barbenheimer," and it appears that both films are twin fountainheads of a rising box office tide. Deadline reports that this weekend is set to go down as the best last July weekend in box office history to date, with a total of $217.4 million for all major releases.

That's including not just the well-established blockbusters "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," but also Disney's "Haunted Mansion" – with an estimated $24 million North American opening weekend — and A24's sleeper-horror-hit-in-the-making "Talk to Me," with $10 million. Also, additional holdovers like "Sound of Freedom" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" are still pulling in respectable numbers at the box office.

With the new releases trailing behind the holdovers, it might seem strange that this would be the best final July weekend of any summer blockbuster season, but the previous record-holder was being led by a movie in its second week too: the 2019 live-action rendition of "The Lion King." This weekend is a 34% spike compared to that previous record, and it's an improvement of a staggering 122% compared to this time last year.