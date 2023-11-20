Sentry Vs Superman: Is Steve Yeun's Marvel Hero Stronger Than DC's Man Of Steel?

For decades, Superman has often lived up to his iconic moniker. Wielding an incredible powerset, the Man of Steel is widely considered one of the strongest heroes in comics. However, Marvel's Superman, Sentry, has earned his own reputation as a colossal powerhouse thanks to his god-like powers.

First appearing in "Sentry" #1 (by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, José Villarrubia, Richard Starkings, and Wes Abbott), Bob Reynolds was secretly one of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe before his fellow heroes made him and the world forget he existed to suppress Sentry's dark opposite, the Void. The entity, capable of destroying the Marvel Universe, acts on its own malevolence. As much as Sentry wanted to be a hero, the Void always emerged and wanted to watch the world burn.

The Sentry is likely coming to the big screen in "Thunderbolts," with "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman leaking that "The Walking Dead" actor Steven Yeun will probably portray the Golden Guardian in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Sentry's possible inclusion gives Marvel their first pastiche of Superman in live-action. But is Superman stronger than Sentry, and who would win in a fight between the sun-powered heroes?