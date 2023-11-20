Sentry Vs Superman: Is Steve Yeun's Marvel Hero Stronger Than DC's Man Of Steel?
For decades, Superman has often lived up to his iconic moniker. Wielding an incredible powerset, the Man of Steel is widely considered one of the strongest heroes in comics. However, Marvel's Superman, Sentry, has earned his own reputation as a colossal powerhouse thanks to his god-like powers.
First appearing in "Sentry" #1 (by Paul Jenkins, Jae Lee, José Villarrubia, Richard Starkings, and Wes Abbott), Bob Reynolds was secretly one of the greatest heroes in the Marvel Universe before his fellow heroes made him and the world forget he existed to suppress Sentry's dark opposite, the Void. The entity, capable of destroying the Marvel Universe, acts on its own malevolence. As much as Sentry wanted to be a hero, the Void always emerged and wanted to watch the world burn.
The Sentry is likely coming to the big screen in "Thunderbolts," with "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman leaking that "The Walking Dead" actor Steven Yeun will probably portray the Golden Guardian in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Sentry's possible inclusion gives Marvel their first pastiche of Superman in live-action. But is Superman stronger than Sentry, and who would win in a fight between the sun-powered heroes?
Sentry's powers are much stronger and more dangerous
Superman's Kryptonian physiology makes him a near-invulnerable hero who can fly, is bulletproof, has super-hearing, x-ray vision, super breath, strength on a near-unrivaled level, and many other incredible abilities. Rarely has he met a foe in the DC Universe who matches what he's capable of doing as a hero, as he's shown time and time again why he ranks in his own league.
Unfortunately for Superman, Sentry's powers eclipse his handily. Thanks to drinking an experimental super soldier serum, Sentry has the powers of a million exploding suns and has just about every power a hero could dream of. He is the most powerful hero the Marvel Universe has ever seen; with his strength, speed, and senses all being god-tier, he is telepathic, can manipulate molecules and energy as he wants, and is practically invulnerable. Sentry has no upper limit to his powers, and his complete set of abilities are so extensive they still aren't fully known.
In terms of powers, Sentry is stronger than Superman and willing to kill if needed. As a result, Superman would have significant trouble trying to take down the Sentry. He's simply got too many different attacks and powers. The Man of Steel would hold his own more than most heroes, but a fight between them wouldn't be particularly close. Sentry has a counter to pretty much every move Superman could throw his way.
Superman's has more weaknesses
Superman can fight and defeat even the deadliest opponents, but his list of weaknesses makes him much more invulnerable than Sentry. The Last Son of Krypton is vulnerable against kryptonite, as being in the presence of the material significantly weakens him. He is also susceptible to being hurt and influenced by magic, can't block telepathy and psionic attacks (one of Sentry's powers), and can lose his abilities under a red sun.
Sentry struggles with his mental health and keeping his life stable when he's not in his heroic form. But as a hero, he's only got one weakness: The Void. He is the strongest hero in the known universe when acting as Sentry. However, the entity that serves as a counterforce to his near-immeasurable power can break free the more he uses his powers. As the Void, Sentry maintains his god-like powers but acts on a solely dark and destructive path. The Void's goal is to destroy the world and the universe — something it's likely capable of. So, even Sentry's biggest weakness is a considerable strength in terms of pure power.
Ultimately, Sentry is much more powerful than Superman. That's not a knock on the DC hero, but Sentry's abilities reaching thought-to-be-impossible levels of powers is by design. His light and dark side could stomp Superman reasonably easily — as they could pretty much any hero or villain in the Marvel or DC Universe.