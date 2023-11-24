R-Rated DC Comic Book Scenes We'll Never See On Screen

Although recent blockbuster comic book adaptations such as "Deadpool" and "Joker" have proven there is an audience for R-rated superhero movies, the vast majority of output from both Marvel and DC eschews "mature" content. The reason behind this is simple — the studios want to get their product in front of as many people as possible, so they tend to make their films family friendly to boost the potential number of viewers.

Any adult themes or content risk restricting the audience to older individuals, which limits potential box office gross. Of course, the likes of Marvel and DC also want to use these movies to sell toys and merchandise, and younger fans are certainly a prime market for toys. With all that in mind, it makes sense that controversial moments of graphic violence, nudity, and drug use are usually avoided.

So, it isn't all that surprising that you probably won't get to see these R-rated DC comic book scenes on screen in a live action film or television adaptation any time soon. (In theory, they could happen in a gritty straight-to-DVD animated movie like "Justice League Dark: Apokolips War" or the HBO series "Harley Quinn," but those don't count for the purposes of this list.)