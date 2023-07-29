R-Rated Superman Stories We'll Never Get To See On The Big Screen

Superman fans won't have to wait long for their favorite hero to have another solo film, as James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" movie, "Superman: Legacy," is finally starting to come together. Not only is David Corenswet set to play the iconic DC hero, but other major hero castings have been announced — including Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner's Green Lantern and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific. Gunn's take on the Man of Steel will likely take the character back to his good-hearted heroic roots and touch on story inspirations that are more heartfelt and wholesome. So, it's safe to say that some of the darker, more mature storylines won't be touched on with this new Superman — or possibly ever.

Despite Superman generally being depicted as a caring and hopeful hero, there are comic storylines in DC's history that see him act more as a villainous monster or deal with crushing tragedies. Some of them are so violent, disturbing, or genuinely shocking that they wouldn't be able to avoid earning a hard R-rating — likely keeping them from appearing on the big screen entirely. Truthfully, some of these dark "Superman" stories are so gnarly and nasty that they would probably never get greenlit. But that doesn't mean we can't look them over and discuss why these R-rated narratives will probably never make it to the big screen — especially in live-action.